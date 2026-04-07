8 night-scented flowering plants to add to your garden now for beautifully scented evenings all summer long

With the evenings getting steadily lighter, it’s lovely being able to extend the time we spend outdoors. To make the garden feel extra magical after dark, including fragrant florals in the mix is a must, and there are plenty of night-scented flowering plants that can be added to the garden now.

Creating a fragrant garden that looks beautiful too, rests on choosing the right plants that will thrive in your garden. ‘A night-scented garden carries the beauty of the day seamlessly into the evening, filling the air with fragrance in the summer nights,’ says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. ‘With the right scented plants in the right places, your outdoor space can become a sanctuary after sunset that will smell all the more sweetly too.’

‘And the best thing about night-scented plants is that you don’t need acres of space to enjoy them. Whether it’s a border, fragrant plants in containers by the patio, or even a single planter on a balcony table, positioned strategically, they’ll create a heady evening scent that will make you want to linger outdoors long after dusk.’

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1. Star jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing star jasmine is a great way to create a wall of scent that will smell incredible in the evening. ‘Star jasmine is a versatile evergreen vine, ideal for adding both privacy and perfume to a garden pergola,’ says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Known for its distinct star-like flowers and sophisticated aroma of vanilla and musky citrus, this perennial is a favourite for those looking to create a sensory seating area that also attracts nectar-loving pollinators like bees and butterflies.’

‘Jasmine is a top choice for those who love a sweet, intense floral scent,’ agrees Emma Fell, Head of Horticulture at Hillier Garden Centres. ‘Varieties like star jasmine (trachelospermum jasminoides) or common jasmine (jasminum officinale) bloom throughout summer, filling the air with their delightful perfume. And climbing plants like these are ideal for trellises, pergolas or containers.’

While jasmine looks amazing growing up a fence to create a fragrant screen, you can all grow it up and around an obelisk. This twin pack decorative obelisk from Argos costs £16, so you can create a symmetrical look in your garden, flanking a garden bench.

Where to buy star jasmine:

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