I’m going to let you into a little secret. Nearly every spotless garden will have invested in a decent pressure washer to make garden cleaning jobs, in particular, patios, a breeze. But don’t worry, it won’t cost the earth, as right now, Aldi is selling a small, portable pressure washer for just £34.99.

The best pressure washers can really make a difference in how you clean your driveway , patio slabs, and even your home’s exterior.

Available to shop from Aldi’s middle aisle right now, the Ferrex Small Pressure Washer 1400W (£34.99) and the Ferrex Patio and Wall Cleaner (£19.99) are affordable must-haves for a squeaky-clean outdoor space this spring.

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You can always trust stores like Aldi to bring out affordable products that truly make a difference to our outdoor cleaning routines. While our best-rated pressure washer (and the one I would recommend) is the Kärcher K 4 Power Control Home Pressure Washer , it does retail for around £239.99. If you’re looking for a more affordable entry point to the world of pressure washing, Aldi’s pressure washer is an excellent starting point. And it does have a few standout features that impressed us.

The Ferrex small pressure washer cleans surfaces quickly and effectively, with a high flow rate of 390 litres per minute. It has a powerful 14000W motor and has a wide working radius thanks to its 3m high-pressure hose. In short, it’s small but pretty mighty, and is perfectly capable of tackling your patio. Use it to blast off all the moss, algae and grime which accrue over winter, giving your patio ideas a facelift, and making it a more enjoyable space during the summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nick Pope)

The washer weighs just 5kg, making it easy to manoeuvre around your garden and not too heavy either. It also has a Quick-Connect system, which is designed to help you change attachments quickly and make the process less fiddly.

Don’t forget to pick up the patio and wall cleaner attachment, which is just £19.99. It will attach to your small pressure washer, and it will help effortlessly remove grime from walls, patios and more. It has a 200ml tank for detergent, splash protection and two rotating high-pressure nozzles for speedy and effective cleaning.

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The washer is currently on sale in Aldi, and due to its highly affordable price, I can’t imagine it will be on the shelves for long. So, if your local Aldi has sold out, or if you don’t have a store near you, I’ve tracked down a few more highly-rated models you can shop online.

All you need now is one of the best patio cleaners to pair with your pressure washer and allow your outdoor space to shine. It really is that easy.