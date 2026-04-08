Estate agents say this one simple yet effective April lawn job makes your home instantly more attractive to buyers

I realise that your garden might not be the first thing buyers see when they're looking around your home, but it still plays a huge role in how your home feels overall. In any home I've looked at, I've found that when a garden looks tidy and cared for, it sets a tone, suggesting that the rest of the house has been looked after too.

That's why estate agents say this particularly simple yet effective April lawn tip can actually make your home more attractive to buyers. And it turns out that learning to straighten lawn edges for a manicured lawn and investing in one of the best cordless strimmers can completely transform how your garden looks and make everything else feel that little bit more intentional.

Here's why estate agents say keeping your lawn borders neat is a must-have garden feature that can really help sell your home, and how you can easily tidy them up this spring.

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Our deep planter looking out to the garden (Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

Why do neat lawn edges transform a garden?

CEO of Yopa, Verona Frankish, explains that 'a tidy, healthy lawn is one of the first things buyers notice and it can have a huge influence on that all-important first impression.'

She explains that crisp, defined edges instantly make a garden look more cared for and can make the whole outside space feel smarter and easier to maintain. 'In fact, even a modest garden can look far more appealing if the lawn is neatly cut, free of weeds and clearly separated from flower beds and pathways.'

And estate agent, Luke Saywell, partner at Gascoines, explains that buyers don't just look at the size of your garden, but also notice how a space is maintained.

My large planter from the deepest angle (Image credit: Future PLC)

Verona Frankish Chief Executive Officer at Yopa Verona Frankish is the Chief Executive Officer at Yopa and was named Woman of the Year – Residential (Consultancy / Other Services) at the Inspiring Women in Property Awards 2025 in recognition of her leadership and influence across the UK property sector. Since becoming Yopa’s first female CEO in 2022, Verona has overseen a major transformation of the business, driving significant growth in agent numbers, revenue and profitability. She also serves as Chair of Women in Estate Agency, where she continues to champion greater diversity, inclusion and professional development across the sector.

'Whether you’re a passionate gardener or you’ll never be green-fingered, having an outdoor space is one of the top requirements for homeowners,' explains Luke. 'However, how you present your garden can mean the difference between getting the maximum value for your home or being bartered down.'

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And Verona concurs that the key is to keep things simple and well-maintained. 'Buyers are far more likely to be put off by an untidy, overgrown or overly personalised garden than they are impressed by expensive landscaping. A garden that feels neat, practical and easy to look after is far more likely to help a home sell,' she adds.

Ideal Home's content editor, Lauren, even says that neatening up her garden was well worth the effort, as it really did add value to her house when she sold it recently.

And both estate agents agree that straightening up your lawn borders is an easy fix you can do quickly, and gives the impression of a well-looked-after outdoor space, even if there's the odd weed or two popping up in your borders. You might say it's the garden equivalent of fluffing cushions before guests arrive.

So, this is what you'll need to get those clean lines around your lawn.

Luke Saywell Partner at Gascoines Luke Saywell is a partner at family-run estate agents Gascoines with vast experience in managing sales and lettings transactions in rural Nottinghamshire.

Neat lawn edge essentials