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Sorry, White Company, M&S is my new go-to for affordable luxury-look pieces – these top picks prove it

It's serving luxe minimalist without the price tag

Kezia Reynolds's avatar
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M&amp;S all over glass lamp on wooden side table next to a cream sofa
(Image credit: M&S)
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If you’re a fan of the White Company’s signature minimalist, elegant style, then you’ll be interested in what I have to tell you. If you love The White Company but hate the prices, M&S’s homeware is the perfect, affordable alternative.

It’s no secret that M&S frequently nails the biggest home decor trend. But if recent designs are anything to go by, for example, their designer-look lighting section, M&S is serving expensive-looking homeware on a budget. Honestly, supermarket homeware has never looked so good.

We’ve already questioned whether M&S is giving Soho Home, but I think M&S is also the new White Company this year. These top picks prove it.

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Pure Cotton Coastal Embroidered Tablecloth, white plates, blue jug and wine glass, and cut apples on circular table.

M&S's Pure Cotton Coastal Embroidered Tablecloth (£35)looks effortlessly luxe.

(Image credit: M&S)

What first made me wonder: ‘Is M&S the new White Company?’ was when I spotted the Pure Cotton Coastal Embroidered Tablecloth (£35) in M&S’s ‘New In’ section, which instantly reminded me of The White Company's stunning Prise du Jour Embroidered Table Runner £50).

While coastal decor is trending once again this year, it is perhaps unsurprising that both brands have opted for blue, fish-themed styles. However, what I think M&S has done so well is encapsulate the luxe look, which the White Company achieves so effortlessly.

Here are some more styles I think M&S is doing just as well as the White Company this year.

Tablecloths

Lighting

Bedding