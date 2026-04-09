Sorry, White Company, M&S is my new go-to for affordable luxury-look pieces – these top picks prove it

If you’re a fan of the White Company’s signature minimalist, elegant style, then you’ll be interested in what I have to tell you. If you love The White Company but hate the prices, M&S’s homeware is the perfect, affordable alternative.

It’s no secret that M&S frequently nails the biggest home decor trend . But if recent designs are anything to go by, for example, their designer-look lighting section , M&S is serving expensive-looking homeware on a budget. Honestly, supermarket homeware has never looked so good.

We’ve already questioned whether M&S is giving Soho Home , but I think M&S is also the new White Company this year. These top picks prove it.

Article continues below

M&S's Pure Cotton Coastal Embroidered Tablecloth (£35)looks effortlessly luxe. (Image credit: M&S)

What first made me wonder: ‘Is M&S the new White Company?’ was when I spotted the Pure Cotton Coastal Embroidered Tablecloth (£35) in M&S’s ‘New In’ section, which instantly reminded me of The White Company's stunning Prise du Jour Embroidered Table Runner £50) .

While coastal decor is trending once again this year, it is perhaps unsurprising that both brands have opted for blue, fish-themed styles. However, what I think M&S has done so well is encapsulate the luxe look, which the White Company achieves so effortlessly.

Here are some more styles I think M&S is doing just as well as the White Company this year.

Tablecloths

The White Company Prise Du Jour Embroidered Table Runner £50 at The White Company This tablecloth has been on my wishlist for so long now. It's coastal look is perfect for summer and in true White Company style, it looks chic, too. M&S Pure Cotton Coastal Embroidered Tablecloth £35 at M&S If you don't want to spend £50 on a tablecloth, this is a great alternative. Embroidered in a two-tone colour palette with coastal and bistro motifs, it looks just as good as the White Company.

Lighting

The White Company UK Wanstead Portable Table Lamp £135 at The White Company This lamp is made from iron, you can expect it to be durable. It's stylish and portable, perfect for illuminating any space. M&S Colby Rechargeable Metal Table Lamp £39.50 at M&S M&S is known for it's stylish rechargeable lighting options, with the Colby lamp being one of its most popular styles. I love its brass finish, and it's a great price.

Bedding