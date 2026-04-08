M&S has dropped the chicest lamp shade for £45 – it's already a bestseller and selling out fast

If you’re on the hunt for a new lampshade, M&S have got you covered with their pretty new wave scallop lamp shade. It's only just landed online, but it's already become a bestseller and sold out in one of the colourways.

As I do my daily scroll through all the homeware sites, it's clear that scalloped edging is a trend that's going nowhere. You'll spot it on everything from trays to terracotta plant pots. This £45 M&S lampshade has given the trend a sophisticated upgrade.

M&S is one of the best places to buy lighting at the moment. Each season, they knock it out of the park with a new trending table lamp. Most recently, it was the M&S amber glass table lamp that the whole Ideal Home team was obsessed with. However, it's not often you come across such a lust-worthy lampshade.

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The lampshade itself is labelled as ‘large’ and is crafted from a softly tapered beige fabric. Paired with the lamp’s gentle, wave-like silhouette, it introduces a subtle sense of movement, adding a touch of softness to any room.

For me, what sets it apart is the coloured edging – a small detail that can make a big impact. It lends a vintage-inspired charm, elevating the design with a refined yet whimsical flair that feels both nostalgic and fresh. The lampshade nods to art deco sensibilities, blending classic style with a contemporary twist, making it an easy way to add personality but not feel overly fussy.

It can be paired with a ceiling pendant or used on an old floor lamp for a fresh new look. Available in three colourways – green, pink and brown (although the brown is currently sold out) – each option channels a subtle earthy 70s influence, offering just the right amount of colour and warmth without overwhelming a space.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

If you’re a minimalist at heart, this light can adhere to your neutral dreams while adding a pop of colour to your home, or if you’re something of a dopamine core lover, it can be that finishing touch that ties in your colour scheme perfectly. In short, this versatile lampshade can suit any home or living room lighting ideas.

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Scalloped edging has always been a homeware classic, and while some people say it’s going out of style, I’d argue it’s here to stay. Julia Barnes, Product Director at ValueLights, said: 'Interiors are moving towards more playful, organic shapes, and a scalloped style fits beautifully within that shift. Scalloped styles feel fresh and modern, making them a great choice for more personality-led spaces.'

M&S are not the only place that is taking on this scalloped trend. Here are a couple of other table lamps and lampshades that are nailing the look.

Value Lights Jamie burgundy table lamp £43.19 at valuelights.co.uk The billowy lampshade on this pretty table lamp will make a statement when styled on a sideboard. H&M Linen-Blend Table Lamp £79.99 at H&M This marble base linen lamp proves that scallops can look sophisticated and modern . MADE Made Caspian Easyfit Ceiling Shade, Cream £68 at John Lewis If you want a more dramatic wavy affair for your big light, this Made ceiling shade will look the part.

If you want a lampshade that is a delicate but playful addition to your home, run, don’t walk to M&S.