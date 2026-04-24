If you have a tiny garden, this is the easy-to-grow veg that thrives in small spaces – all you need is an old compost sack

For those of us with tiny gardens, courtyard spaces and balconies, it can be easy to assume that a thriving vegetable garden is out of the question. Luckily, however, this isn’t the case at all. Experts say potatoes are one of the best vegetables to thrive in small spaces.

Right now, it feels like everyone and their mother wants to grow potatoes . From viral jacket potato recipes and food trucks on social media, to the celebrity potato trend , spuds are arguably the ‘it’ veg of 2026.

They also happen to be one of the best vegetables to grow in a small space. You can grow potatoes in containers and even carrier bags, making them the ultimate space-saving veg for gardeners short on space.

Article continues below

Why are potatoes a good choice for small gardens?

‘Potatoes are ideally suited to container growing because they grow vertically rather than spreading outward. A single grow bag, large pot, or bucket with drainage holes can produce a worthwhile harvest while taking up minimal surface space. Containers can also be moved easily to follow the sun or provide shelter in poor weather, giving you greater control over growing conditions,’ says Amber Tunney, Horticultural Specialist at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Potato grow bags are great options for urban gardens and balconies. You can pick grow bags up for as little as £8.99 at B&Q , and they will take up minimal space outdoors. You can also use them for a variety of other vegetables such as carrots, radish and onions once you’ve harvested your spuds.

‘You will also find some savvy recyclers who use empty compost sacks to grow potatoes in - as long as you ensure you make drainage holes in the base, these are a productive way to create less waste,’ adds Lucie Bradley, gardens and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

Potatoes being grown in deep eco-friendly bags on a stone terrace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only that, but potatoes are also among the best vegetables for beginners to plant . Potatoes are one of the best vegetables to plant in pots ; they’re hardy, low-maintenance, and one plant can produce five to ten spuds. They do like partial sun, however, so bear that in mind if your outdoor space is shady.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Potatoes can be a very quick crop to grow, enabling you to get a healthy harvest in as little as eight to 10 weeks, and then once finished, you can use the space to grow something else. When you want this fast turnover from planting to harvesting, pick first early varieties such as ‘Swift’ (£8.99, B&Q) , which is the fastest grower, taking just eight weeks, so you plant in April and harvest by June or July. These are also ideal for container growing as it has very short foliage and a bushy habit,’ says Lucie.

Tips for growing potatoes in small gardens

To make the most out of growing potatoes in grow bags in a small garden, Amber has a few helpful tips to ensure you get the best yield.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘For best results, plant potatoes low in the container and add compost in stages. As shoots emerge, cover them with a thin layer of compost and repeat this process as the plant grows. This technique encourages the plant to form additional tubers along the buried stems, significantly increasing your final harvest,’ she says.

‘Potatoes are relatively low-maintenance but respond poorly to neglect when it comes to water. Keep the compost consistently moist, especially during dry spells, to prevent stress and irregular tuber development. Well-drained containers are essential, as waterlogged soil can quickly lead to rot.

‘Once flowers begin to appear, you can start harvesting new potatoes. One of the key benefits of container growing is harvesting ease; simply tip the container over and let the potatoes fall out. It’s clean, efficient, and avoids disturbing surrounding plants, making it perfect for small gardens.’

Shop grow bags

If you’re looking to grow your own, but lack the space for a full-sized vegetable garden, don’t worry. Grow bags and even old compost sacks provide the perfect conditions for growing spuds in tiny gardens.