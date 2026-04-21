What to do with tomato plants in April – 5 vital tasks experts say to do now for a bountiful harvest and juicy, tasty produce

Are you growing tomatoes this year? Of course you are, that’s why you’re here, and it’s a good job you are, as gardening experts have revealed the five key tasks you need to complete in April for juicy tomatoes and a thriving plant.

Forming the base of most sauces and dinners, the ultimate soup choice and a key ingredient for any salad, I’d argue anyone looking to grow their own should be learning how to grow tomatoes , too. Having your own homegrown tomatoes is a game-changer; suddenly, Wednesday’s midweek spag bol tastes as good as it does in Italy.

But before you arrive at this particular culinary heaven, there are a few things you must do in April to achieve delicious, juicy tomatoes come harvest time. Luckily, the experts have revealed all here.

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1. Pot young seedlings

It doesn’t matter whether you plan on growing tomatoes in pots , indoors or outdoors; they all benefit from starting somewhere warm at first. However, the time to repot your tomatoes has arrived, if you want to help encourage strong growth this year.

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‘One of the key jobs in April is potting on young tomato seedlings. As soon as roots start showing through the bottom of the pot, they need more space. Repotting encourages stronger root growth, which leads to healthier, more productive plants later on,’ explains Luke Newnes, gardening expert at Hillarys .

2. Maximise light levels

To help your plants truly thrive, you need to ensure your tomatoes are getting enough light this month. Most tomato varieties are full-sun plants, meaning they need at least six hours of sunlight per day. If you don’t have a sunny windowsill to pop them on, invest in a grow light (£18.99, Amazon ).

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‘Tomato plants need as much light as possible at this stage, so position them in the brightest spot available, such as a greenhouse or sunny windowsill. Good light levels help plants grow sturdy and compact rather than tall and leggy, which makes them more resilient when moved outdoors,’ explains Angharad James, Brand Manager at Maxicrop .

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3. Get ahead of pests

It is the time of year when garden pests can begin to ravage our veg patches. So, it’s also a great time to get ahead of the pests and put preventative measures in place. For this, it can be beneficial to use nematodes (£19.99, Amazon) , which are used in gardens as biological control, without relying on harsh chemicals.

Companion planting can also help reduce pests on your tomatos. (Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

‘In April, it’s all about getting one step ahead of pests before they become a problem. Tomato plants are still young and tender at this stage, which makes them an easy target for things like aphids, fungus gnats and red spider mites,’ says Tessa Cobley , plant pest expert and owner of Ladybird Plantcare .

‘A simple but really important job is to keep a close eye on your plants and growing conditions, and bring in some natural support early on. That might be something like introducing beneficial nematodes into the soil to deal with fungus gnat larvae before they damage roots, or using predatory insects to keep aphid numbers down before they explode. Products like Fungus Gnat Treatment Bundle or Ladybirds for Aphids are designed to do exactly that - working with nature rather than against it.’

3. Start giving plants a light feed

In April, you can start giving your tomato plants a light feed to enrich the soil and ensure your plants are getting all the vital nutrients it needs early on. You can pick up specific tomato feed for as little as £3.97 on Amazon right now.

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‘Start feeding lightly towards the end of April,’ says Luke. ‘Tomatoes are hungry plants, and gentle feeding at this stage supports steady growth without overwhelming young roots. Get these basics right in April, and you’re far more likely to enjoy a strong, reliable harvest in summer.’

5. Start hardening off plants

‘Towards the end of April, begin hardening off your tomato plants by placing them outside during the day and bringing them back in at night. This gradual adjustment helps them cope with outdoor conditions and reduces the risk of shock when they are finally planted out,’ advises Angharad.

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This will help toughen your plants up, making them less likely to perish when outside. In fact, skipping this step can lead to stunted growth, so it’s really important that you don’t miss this step.

Whether you say tom-ay-to or tom-ah-to, one thing is crystal clear: you should complete these five tasks in April to achieve the best tomato results.