Peak tree pollen season has arrived in the UK – how to keep your home’s air quality levels stable amidst the Met Office’s warnings

Springtime is like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the blossoming trees and green leaves are a welcome reprieve from the gloominess of winter. On the other hand, they’re a nightmare for those with allergies. And right now, pollen levels are extremely high.

Over the past few weeks, phrases like ‘pollen bombs’ and ‘red alerts’ have been making the rounds on the news and social media, with the Met Office issuing warnings to those who typically struggle with seasonal allergies. But what a lot of people don’t realise is that two of England’s most common trees are to blame for the high levels of pollen in the air right now.

Of course, there’s nothing you can do about the trees themselves - especially as tree pollen can travel huge distances from its point of origin - but there are ways to protect your family from an influx of airborne particles and pollen-proof your home. This is everything you need to know.

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Tree pollen season explained

While pollen exists outside of the home, it’s incredibly easy for it to make its way indoors. Because of this, those who want to maintain a healthy air quality should keep track of seasonal changes. But as the Met Office will tell you, April is one of the worst months for tree pollen.

Writing on X on the 20th April 2026, the Met Office warned, ‘Here's a heads‑up for any hay fever sufferers struggling with tree pollen. Birch pollen levels are increasing to moderate or high for some, and oak pollen season is starting soon.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Yes, while it’s easy to lump all pollen into the same category, the reality is that three different types of pollen affect hay fever - tree, grass and weed. And while we have grass and weed pollen to look forward to later in the year, it’s currently peak tree pollen season.

You can then split the tree pollen season down further, with the general timeline as follows:

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Early tree pollen season (January - February): Pollen is released by elm, willow, hazel, and alder trees.

Pollen is released by elm, willow, hazel, and alder trees. Peak tree pollen season (March - mid-May): Pollen is released by birch trees, which is one of the most potent pollens for hay fever sufferers. Ash and plane trees also release pollen.

Pollen is released by birch trees, which is one of the most potent pollens for hay fever sufferers. Ash and plane trees also release pollen. Late tree pollen season (mid-May - June): Oak, pine and plane trees release pollen during this time.

As birch and oak trees are among the most common in the UK, this is bad news for those with tree pollen allergies, which is a large portion of the population. In fact, an estimated 25% of people in the UK suffer from symptoms caused by silver birch tree pollen specifically, according to Allergy UK.

Sadly, just as tree pollen season winds down in mid-May, grass pollen season typically kicks into high gear. This offers even more opportunities for pollen to make its way into your home, whether through open windows, dirty shoes, drying washing outside, your pets, or simply clinging to your clothes.

(Image credit: Future/Polly Eltes)

This can then lead to prolonged hay fever symptoms and decreased indoor air quality, which is echoed by Lars Dunberger, Technology Development Manager for Blueair.

He says, ‘During tree pollen season, sensitivity can be increased in many people. This can cause a myriad of heightened effects to the individual, such as nasal congestion, a runny nose, frequent sneezing, itchy eyes and headaches. These effects can lead to disruption of sleep, increased tiredness and lack of focus at work or school, which impacts overall productivity.’

But that doesn’t mean that you can’t do something about it.

How to improve indoor air quality during tree pollen season

1. Use an air purifier

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

In my opinion, the best air purifiers are a must-have appliance for every household. After all, an air purifier is designed to filter out tiny airborne allergens - like pollen - from the air, releasing fresh air in its wake. This also means an air purifier can help with hay fever symptoms, but only if you choose the right one.

And as Lars explains, ‘One of the most effective pollen management strategies is to use a high-performing air purifier to remove pollen, dust and other small allergens in living spaces and bedrooms where you spend the most time.’

The top-rated model we’ve tested so far is the Blueair Blue Max 3250i Air Purifier (£169 at Argos), which offers dual filtration technology for spaces up to 48m2. There are other options available, but for pollen-busting properties, you’ll need one with a HEPA filter.

2. Close windows during peak pollen times

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Just as pollen type varies throughout the year, pollen levels also fluctuate throughout the day. The pollen count is typically higher in the early morning and later in the evening, and while this isn’t guaranteed, it’s a good guideline for opening and closing windows.

This is especially true if you struggle to sleep with hay fever, as Molly Freshwater, Founder of Secret Linen Store, explains. She says, ‘When the temperatures begin to rise, and the sun is shining, the temptation to open your bedroom window and let in fresh air is understandable.

‘However, opening your window, especially in the morning, early evening and on windy days, can let pollen into your bedroom,’ she adds. As the aim is to keep as much pollen out of the house as possible, aim to keep them closed during peak pollen times.

3. Clean your home regularly

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

There are so many cleaning mistakes people with hay fever make, and not cleaning enough is the biggest one. That's because there are so many ways for pollen to enter your home, and pollen particles are largely invisible, too, which means you don’t know that they’re there.

With this in mind, one of the best ways to combat rising tree pollen levels is to clean more than you’d think - using one of the best vacuum cleaners with a HEPA filter to capture pollen particles that get stuck within the fibres of your carpets and rugs.

Personally, I also swear by the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster (was £4.49, now £2.98 at Amazon) when dusting during peak pollen season, as the ridged, damp cleaning tool traps tiny particles instead of just pushing them around.

4. Clean yourself regularly

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

If you want to keep tree pollen to a minimum in your home, you also need to target the things bringing the pollen into your home, which, most of the time, is you. That’s why you should also clean yourself regularly if you struggle during this period.

Lars advises, ‘Take regular showers, changing clothes and washing sheets in hot water to remove any pollen taken in from outside into the home.’ It’s also a good idea to remove shoes before entering the house, and, ideally, you should also avoid drying any clothes or bedding outside during peak pollen times.

If you want to go one step further, you could also use an allergy-friendly laundry detergent like this Ecover Zero Non-Bio Laundry Detergent (was £10, now £6.98 at Amazon) to keep any other potential allergens at bay.

Tree pollen season may be here, but you don't have to let it take over your home!

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