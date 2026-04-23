Do pillowcases need to match your duvet cover? The experts all agree on this approach for a well-styled bed

In my opinion, dressing the bed is the most fun part of any bedroom design. Whether you rent or own your own home, the bed is a blank canvas where you can express your individual style and personality.

However, bedscaping or dressing a bed can also be something of an art form. After all, as with any blank canvas, there are decisions to be made before that undressed bed turns into a work of art, and it can be easy to get a little lost amongst the nitty-gritty of all those bedroom design decisions.

As such, I asked three bedding experts for their top tips on what is perhaps one of the most contentious of bedscaping questions. Should pillowcases match your duvet cover, or... not? Here's what our bed styling experts had to say.

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Should your pillowcases match your duvet cover?

So let's get into it. Should your pillowcases match your duvet cover? 'Good question,' says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store, 'I say yes, and no. I’ve always loved a mix, and that’s how I dress every single bed I make.'

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

'My rule is that two pillowcases need to match the duvet cover, and the other four are for having some fun with,' says Molly. 'And yes, that does mean I have at least six pillows in all on my bed!'.

As Molly goes on to explain, her thinking is that 'a bed is a big space, so one colour will be a big block in the room.' Therefore, instead of playing it safe with bedding in all one colour, Molly suggests, 'be creative with it. Matching sets can feel a bit boring, whereas a mix feels full of life and adds interest too.'

Personally, I've also found that adding some tonal variations, prints or patterns to my bed makes it easier to blend my bedding into my bedroom's decor scheme.

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(Image credit: Future PLC)

As Molly says, sticking to one colour can easily make the bed stick out like a sore thumb. I've found that by mixing and matching my bedding, I can pick out more colours from around my bedroom to tie my bedding into my overall bedroom design scheme.

Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of bedding brand Piglet in Bed, agrees. 'I actually think it’s more interesting when the pillowcases and duvet cover don’t match perfectly,' says Jess, 'as long as there’s cohesion with the colours and patterns between the two.'

'Mixing and matching can add so much depth and personality to your bedroom, and it gives you more freedom to have fun and experiment. I love to mix and match my bed linens and create an eye-catching spread. The right mix of patterns and colours can make a room feel curated yet comfortable.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

And it's another vote in favour of some mismatched pillowcases from Angel Skillman, founder of Shades of Cool London. 'Pillowcases definitely don’t need to match your duvet cover, says Angel, 'in fact, I often prefer when they don’t.'

'A slightly more relaxed, layered look feels much more personal, and allows you to introduce subtle contrast without overwhelming the space,' explains Angel. 'Matching sets can feel quite formal, whereas mixing tones and textures creates a bed that feels more inviting and lived-in.'

This said, nailing the mismatched look can take a little skill. As Jess pointed out, a bed will generally look better if there's some cohesion between the colours and patterns you choose for your duvet cover and pillowcases.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Luckily, our experts have shared their top tips for making your bed look like you *meant* it not to match (rather than like you just threw some random bedding on to it) below.

How to coordinate your pillowcases and duvet cover if they don’t match

'If your pillowcases and duvet cover don’t match, the easiest way to make the whole bed feel intentional is to anchor everything in a shared colour palette,' says Jess. 'Start by pulling out one or two core colours and then play with different shades within that family.'

'Working tonally keeps things cohesive even when the patterns or textures differ,' Jess explains. 'If you’re easing into mixing, try pairing a buttery yellow with a deeper green for a fresh, spring‑leaning look. Once you’re feeling braver, you can introduce pattern play with florals, with ginghams, or stripes with ditsy prints.'

'The trick is to make sure the tones complement each other,' shares Jess. 'Rich florals paired with romantic, muted hues, for example, always feel elevated.'

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

'The key is to keep a common thread, whether that’s colour, tone or texture,' agrees Angel. 'I like to start with a base palette, perhaps a soft neutral or a muted print, and then layer in complementary pillowcases in stripes, florals or block colours that sit comfortably within that scheme.'

'Varying scale and texture also helps,' says Angel, 'for example, pairing a patterned duvet with simpler, softer pillowcases creates balance, while a contrast piped edge or trim can tie everything together beautifully.'

Molly also has a playful approach to bedscaping. 'Think of your bed as a picture and colour it in,' she suggests. 'I always go for six pillows, in pairs, with two squares in front. Stripes are a favourite for one pair (they lift everything), then I’ll bring in plains for the others.'

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

So, 'choose a duvet cover and two pillowcases that match,' says Molly, then add 'two pillowcases with stripes, and two more plain that work with your colour palette. If you only want to go with four pillows, match two pillowcases to your duvet cover, and then add a pair in a different colour or pattern to that mix.'

'If you're using a patterned duvet cover, pick a subtle stripe or a plain pillowcase for your mismatched pair,' suggests Molly.

Personally, my favourite aspect of this approach is that it makes it much easier to update your bedding. Instead of needing to buy a whole new bedding set, simply adding a couple of new pillowcases can instantly switch up the look of your bedroom or allow you to change the look with the seasons.

I've rounded up some of my favourite mix-and-match pillowcases of this summer season below.

And of course, ultimately, your bed should look how *you* want it to. Whether you choose to get inspired by this year's bedding trends or adopt your birth month bedding colour for a hyperpersonalised look, your bedroom should look and feel like an expression of you.

As Molly sums up, 'the main thing is to have fun and create something that you love. This is your bed, it's all for you.'