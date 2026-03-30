I’m on a mission to make my garden look both colourful and stylish – 6 pieces I’d choose from the Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection to do it
Add a vibrant burst of colour to your garden
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If you want a garden filled with joy and colour this summer, you’ve landed on the right page as I bring news of the latest Dunelm x Sophie Robinson collection, which is packed with colourful garden buys to brighten your outdoor space.
The third Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collaboration is now available to shop both in-store and online. As you would expect, it uses swathes of vibrant colour and intricate patterns to embody the interior designer's maximalist style.
While there is something on sale for every room of the house, it is Sophie's latest drop of garden buys to upgrade your outdoor seating ideas that has me excited. I’ve rounded up my top six picks that I think are perfect for adding instant colour to your garden this spring.Article continues below
This year’s garden trends have a focus on celebrating colour. Whether that’s bedding plants that add instant colour to your garden, or choosing colourful garden furniture, we’re seeing plenty of innovative ways to make our outdoor spaces look vibrant.
Sophie’s latest collection incorporates rich tapestry detailing, ceramic lanterns, and intricate geometric patterns inspired by a recent trip to Morocco.
‘My newest collection with Dunelm is inspired by the rich design heritage of Marrakech, drawing on those gorgeous sun-baked colours intertwined with flamboyant florals that I’m known for, that for me epitomise British summertime. The outdoor edit is all about creating a vibrant, sociable setting, with everything you need to layer up an opulent, personality-packed tablescape,’ says Sophie.
See for yourself with my top six picks that prove Sophie remains the ‘Queen of Colour’ even when it comes to the garden.
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I’m a big fan of the emphasis on colour within our garden ideas this year. The Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection is one of the easiest ways to make your garden look effortlessly vibrant on a budget. Which piece is your favourite?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!