As the autumn stretches out and winter's not far off, it's time to give your apple tree a little touch of TLC. Whilst it's not time for a proper prune, there are things you can do this November.

'November’s a bit early for a proper prune on an apple tree; the usual time is late winter, once the worst of the cold is over but before the tree starts growing again. That said, there are a few jobs worth doing now,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

Our gardening experts give us the lowdown on what we should be doing to our apple trees in November.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Remove dead or diseased branches

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Julian advises removing dead, diseased or damaged branches as and when you spot them. 'At this time of year, with the leaves gone, it’s much easier to see what needs sorting.'

But don't get carried away. 'The aim is to create an open canopy that allows plenty of light and air through, helping to maintain a healthy tree structure and a good crop of fruit,' says Lance Russell, horticultural expert at Thompson & Morgan. 'Avoid pruning during early autumn as it can promote new tender growth that winter months will kill; always prune in their dormant season to support better fruit production.'

2. Prune branches that are growing inwards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the leaves have fallen and you can see your branches better like Julian mentioned, you'll also be able to see if any branches are growing inwards. These can often be found in the centre of the tree according to Victoria Parkinson, garden expert at Arctic Cabins, 'Start by pruning out any strong shoots growing inwards, as these crowd the canopy and block light. Next, look for branches that are crossing or rubbing together, and remove the weaker of the two, keeping the better-placed outward-facing one.'

3. Don't over prune!

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's vital you don't go mad with your 'gentle' pruning this month. Lance explains, 'Don't get carried away with the pruning though! Cutting back too aggressively can encourage lots of vigorous, upright shoots known as watershoots, which can overcrowd the tree and affect future fruit production. A little selective pruning is much better than giving your tree a drastic haircut.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Victoria agrees, 'For the main branches, shorten the previous year's growth by about a quarter to a third, cutting just above an outward-facing bud to encourage the right shape. Leave young side-shoots unpruned where possible, as these will develop the fruit buds you want for future harvests.'

At this point in the year, just think of your pruning as a tidy-up with your best secateurs, rather than a hard prune; your patience will be rewarded next year with your fruit harvest!

4. Protect from pests

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst you're are looking over your apple tree check for signs of pests. A few of the main ones include codling moth – the larvae tunnel into any existing fruit and during autumn leave the apples to spin cocoons in bark crevices, and woolly aphids that look like cotton wool waxy patches on the branches and can suck sap. Then there's the winter moth females who are wingless and crawl up the trunk to lay eggs which then produce caterpillars that can eat foliage and fruit.

'Late October, early November is also the ideal time, as your tree enters dormancy, to apply grease bands (available on Amazon) or tree barrier glue around the tree trunk approx. 45 up from the ground,' says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhousexpert from Harvst Automatic Watering. 'This band is a chemical-free, physical barrier to help prevent winter moths from climbing the tree trunk to lay their eggs in the tree branches, which would cause damage in the following spring.'



Deer can also be an issue if you have an orchard and they can get in; they like to rub against the trunks to mark their territory. According to Lucie, 'This rubbing can strip the bark from the trunk and damage your tree, so it’s best to install plastic or wire-mesh tree guards to protect the trunk.'

Amazon have plant and tree trunk protectors for £12.98 for 10, they are sturdy enough to protect from deer.

5. Remove debris

(Image credit: Future PLC/Allan Pollok-Morris)

The final jobs you can do around your apple tree are to give it a good tidy-up around the base. Lucie advises removing any apples from your tree, as it will reduce the opportunity for fungal diseases or pests to overwinter and affect next year's crops.

'At the same time, clear any fallen fruit from around the base of the tree as leaving them to rot on the ground where they will attract insects as well as mice or rats,' Lucie adds.

Also have a good rake around the base of the tree and clear the leaves from the ground. 'Leaving them on your lawn or ground will simply provide leaf litter where pests and diseases can overwinter and potentially damage your tree when spring arrives,' says Lucie. 'Although it’s tempting to add these leaves to your compost heap, you are best to add them to your garden waste bin, as the leaves could be harbouring fungal spores which will not be destroyed by the temperatures of a home compost bin.'

Shopping essentials

Orientools Garden Leaf Rake Plastic Head Steel Handle £26.99 on Amazon This is a great lightweight rake with 26 close-set tines that will ensure all your leaves will be picked up. Its adjustable handle transforms it from 110-168cm meaning it can get under bushes too. Votrek Bypass Garden Secateurs, Heavy Duty Pruning Shears with Soft Grip Was £19.99, now £18.99 on Amazon These bypass secateurs are ideal for pruning apple trees and other garden varieties like roses. The sharp SK5 blades are hard-wearing and the sealed sprint is rust-resistant. Soft grip handles will ensure you can keep cutting without hand strain. Strulch Organic Dual Action Garden Straw Mulch, 9kg bag £17.90 online at B&Q This wheat straw mulch is perfect for your apple tree, it will retain moisture and enrich the soil and its structure. Mulch also suppresses weed growth by 95%. Its natural PH means you can use on your borders and raised beds too.

Now you've given your apple tree some care you can leave it until the New Year. 'The reason to hold off on a big prune is that fresh cuts in wet, cold weather are an open invitation to disease,' explains Julian. 'If the tree needs a proper reshape, wait until January or February when it’s fully dormant.'