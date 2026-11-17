Is November too late to plant roses? It’s a question that many of us are debating now that the weather has turned colder and our gardens are dying back and bare of leaves.

While I’ve been planting all the usuals this autumn, such as spring flowering bulbs in the borders and garlic bulbs and onions in the veg bed, I’m always a little unsure when it comes to roses and other shrubs if now is a good time for planting or whether I should leave it until the spring. So I put this and other questions to the gardening experts.

‘November is actually a very good time to plant roses, so it’s certainly not too late,’ says Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express. ‘In fact, if you’re buying bare-root roses, then autumn and winter are ideal because the plants are dormant and can establish their roots before spring arrives.’

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Why is November a prime time to plant roses?

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‘November is one of the best months for planting most roses,’ agrees David Denyer, florist and gardening expert at eflorist. ‘The autumn rain provides plenty of natural moisture to help the roots establish without the stress of high temperatures, but before the bitter winter temperatures set in.’

‘And rather than putting all their energy into producing flowers, roses planted now can focus on developing a strong root system over winter, giving them a great head start when spring arrives.’

‘Due to roses becoming dormant around this time of year, they are more resilient when they are planted in colder months,’ says Craig Wilson, co-founder and gardening expert at Gardeners Dream. ‘Planting roses in November also gives the rose ample time to set its roots ready for flowering in the coming spring.’

‘In November, the ground is still workable in most areas, so planting now gives the roots time to settle in before spring growth starts,’ adds Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. ‘The main thing is to avoid planting into frozen or waterlogged soil; if the ground’s too wet, wait for a drier spell.

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Bare-root or potted roses...which is best?

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'If you’re looking to plant roses in November, I would always suggest opting for bare-root roses as these are hardy types that will be able to cope with the cold weather,’ advises Craig.

Julian agrees: ‘November is still a perfectly good time to plant roses, especially bare-root ones, which are often available to buy in garden centres from late autumn through winter. Bare-root roses are usually the best value and establish well if you plant them promptly in autumn.’

‘Bare-root roses are usually available to buy online from November through to early spring and they’re often a more cost-effective option compared to potted roses,’ says Chris. ‘Just make sure the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged before planting.’

‘Bare-root roses are sold without a pot or soil around their roots. More affordable than container-grown roses, it makes them a brilliant option if you're planning to plant several together or want to create a new rose border,’ suggests David.

Where to buy bare-root roses online

Which type of bare-root rose should I choose?

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‘When choosing roses, it really depends on the space you have,’ says Chris. ‘Shrub roses are a great option for borders, while climbing roses are ideal if you want to cover a fence, wall or trellis. If you’re after something that flowers repeatedly throughout summer, look for repeat-flowering varieties.’

‘While shrub roses are a lovely choice for adding colour and fragrance to garden borders and climbing roses perfect for training against walls, fences and arches, if you're working with a smaller garden, then patio and miniature roses are also great options, as many varieties grow beautifully in containers,’ suggests David.

What should I consider before planting roses in November?

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‘Avoid areas where water collects after heavy rain, as roses dislike sitting in poorly drained soil, which can lead to root rot,' advises David.

‘Before planting roses, choose a good spot that gets plenty of sunlight, ideally around six hours a day,’ advises Chris. ‘One planting mistake people make is planting roses too close together. They need room for air to circulate around the foliage, which helps reduce the risk of fungal diseases. Check the recommended spacing for your particular variety.’

‘If you’re planting container-grown roses, you can generally plant them throughout the year, provided the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged as this can make it difficult for roots to establish properly,' adds Chris. 'However, November is a particularly good opportunity to get them established while the weather is cooler.'

Any useful planting tips or advice?

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‘For bare-root roses, I'd recommend soaking the roots in water for a couple of hours before planting to help rehydrate them. Make sure you spread the roots out naturally and follow the supplier's guidance on planting depth, particularly for grafted roses,’ advises David.

‘Prepare the ground by loosening the soil and mixing in some well-rotted organic matter to improve its structure,’ adds David. ‘Dig a hole wide enough to comfortably accommodate the roots without bending or crowding them.’

‘Once planted, firm the soil gently around the roots, water generously and apply a layer of mulch around the base, keeping it clear of the stems,’ says Chris. ‘You don’t need to feed them heavily at this time of year. The aim is to give the roots time to settle in before the growing season begins.’

In the ground or in pots...which is best?

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‘If you've got the garden space, I'd usually recommend planting roses directly into the ground,’ advises David. ‘This allows them to develop a larger root system, cope better with dry spells and generally require less attention once established.’

‘However, when it comes to potted roses, then patio, miniature and many shrub roses perform brilliantly in containers, making them ideal for smaller gardens, balconies and terraces. Just make sure you choose a large enough pot with good drainage and use a quality compost. I'd also recommend raising pots slightly off the ground during winter to prevent excess water collecting around the roots.’

Where to buy rose-planting essentials

So act now and get your roses in the ground if you want a garden full of blooms next spring or summer.