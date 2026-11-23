Did you know that you can bring hellebores indoors for Christmas displays? I certainly didn’t – but after spotting them in gifts across garden centres and outdoor retailers, I’m convinced they’re a festive staple for the home.

Learning how to grow hellebores outdoors is rewarding enough, because the beautiful nodding flowers will always brighten a winter garden – they are called Christmas roses, after all – but indoors, they're just as magical. I’ve seen them potted up for solo indoor displays and as part of a houseplant collection, and both versions pack a real punch as pretty, whimsical Christmas displays.

Here’s everything you need to know about keeping hellebores indoors – and ensuring the flowers last as long as possible.

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So, can you grow hellebores indoors? Not exactly – but you can bring them indoors, or even buy ready-grown plants like Helleborus niger 'Christmas Carol from Crocus (I love the terracotta pot it comes in).

Hellebores are winter flowers so, naturally, they prefer the cold. For a short while, though, you can enjoy their blooms inside.

‘The trick is to treat them as temporary festive guests,’ explains Jo Lambell, founder of houseplant retailer Beards & Daisies. ‘Bring them indoors while they’re flowering, enjoy their lovely winter blooms for a week or two, then move them back outside.’

The key is to give them the best possible conditions while they're indoors.

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Isabel Pavia)

‘The biggest mistake people make with indoor hellebores is keeping them too warm,’ says Jo. ‘They’re happiest somewhere cool and bright, so a windowsill in an unheated room or a cool conservatory is ideal. Keep them well away from radiators and fireplaces, as central heating can shorten their flowering time.’

To avoid other common winter houseplant problems, Jo also recommends keeping the compost lightly moist (never soggy), and ensuring good drainage – especially if your hellebore is in a decorative pot without drainage holes.

Speaking of pots – if you choose the right one, it'll complement your indoor hellebores beautifully.

‘I love displaying hellebores in simple ceramic or terracotta pots,’ says Jo. ‘Their delicate flowers are beautiful enough without much dressing up, and the white varieties look especially lovely alongside natural greenery and candles at Christmas. Just keep them away from the heat of any flames!’

If you're looking for Christmas plants to send as gifts, it's worth browsing some of the collections that include hellebores. The Winter Berry Planter from Bloom & Wild includes a gorgeous mix of hellebores, gaultheria, hedera and birch stems.

Where to buy indoor hellebores

I was thrilled to find out that you can bring hellebores indoors for Christmas. There are plenty of other beautiful Christmas-flowering houseplants that you can add to your home, too.