If leaves from your neighbour’s tree keep falling onto your driveway, you’ll know it’s frustrating – and that’s a polite way of putting it.

Fallen leaves in the back garden are annoying enough (I would know), but on a driveway, they become an eyesore to passers-by, too. At this time of the year, you’re probably wondering who’s responsible for cleaning up leaves from your neighbour's tree.

It very much depends on how the leaves got there, though – did they fall onto your driveway from your neighbour’s tree directly, or did your neighbour move them onto your property on purpose? There’s a huge difference – and that’s what I’m about to break down with property and compliance experts.

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What to do if your neighbour's leaves fall onto your driveway

If you’re wondering what to do about leaves from a neighbour’s tree falling onto your driveway, you’ll need to establish where the legal responsibility lies first. If your neighbour is innocent (i.e., they’ve played no part in the leaves finding a place on your driveway), the answer’s a little disappointing.

‘Your neighbour has no legal obligation to clear leaves that have fallen naturally onto your property, as the law treats seasonal leaf fall as a natural event that a tree owner cannot control,’ says Ellie.

That means you’ll need a solid leaf blower like the Flymo EasiBlowVac to keep fallen leaves at bay – even if they come from your neighbour’s tree.

Frustrating? Absolutely – but it’s also crucial that you do keep on top of leaves if you want to avoid a legal liability claim yourself.

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‘Under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, you have a legal duty of care to ensure your property is reasonably safe for anyone visiting, including the postman, parcel couriers, and guests,’ Ellie explains.

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We all know that you should never leave wet leaves sitting on a patio, and driveways are no exception. They pose a serious slipping hazard – and that can put guests in danger (and you in danger of legal action).

There are instances where your neighbour can be held accountable for a troublesome tree, though.

‘Where the tree owner’s legal responsibility does change is if the tree causes foreseeable physical damage to your home, such as overhanging branches persistently blocking your gutters or drains and causing water damage or damp,’ says Ellie.

If this does happen, Ellie recommends writing a polite note to your neighbours first, and keeping a dated copy with photos for formal notice.

You could also cut your neighbour’s tree branches back to the boundary line if that helps control the problem – but you’ll need to check a few things first, like whether or not the tree has a Tree Preservation Order or sits within a conservation area. Remember to offer the cuttings back to your neighbour, too, as they’re technically their property.

What if my neighbour blows leaves onto my driveway?

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If your neighbour purposely moves fallen leaves onto your driveway, it’s a very different story – and it becomes more than a serious garden habit that annoys neighbours.

‘Avoid sweeping leaves from your property onto pavements on neighbouring land as this can be treated as fly-tipping or littering,’ says Karl Bantleman at waste and compliance specialist Direct365 . ‘Use designated local council garden waste bins, add to your compost bin, or arrange a licensed waste collection service.’

According to Direct 365, new waste enforcement rules came into effect in England in September, increasing the maximum fixed penalty for fly-tipping by 400% to £5,000, and the maximum fixed penalty for littering from £500 to £750.

‘While a council is unlikely to prosecute over a few stray leaves, persistent dumping of large piles of garden waste can trigger action,’ says Ellie. ‘For persistent behaviour, councils and the police have the power to issue a Community Protection Notice under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 where someone’s conduct is unreasonable, ongoing, and harming your quality of life. Breaching a notice is a criminal offence, carrying a fixed penalty of up to £100 or a fine of up to £2,500 on conviction.’

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Again, Ellie recommends starting with a calm, friendly conversation before escalating the problem.

‘Neighbours sometimes genuinely do not realise where their leaf blower is sending debris,’ she explains. ‘If they refuse to stop, keep a written log of dates and times, take photos or videos from your own property, and put a polite request in writing so there is a clear paper trail. If that is ignored, you can contact your council’s environmental health or anti-social behaviour team, try community mediation, or claim back professional clearance costs through the small claims court as a last resort.’

Ellie also reminded us that once you take legal action, it becomes an official neighbour dispute that’s legally declarable on your TA6 Property Information Form when you sell, which can sometimes put future buyers off – so make sure you definitely want to escalate things before you involve the council!

What you'll need

So, naturally fallen leaves from a neighbour's tree on your driveway are your responsibility, but if your neighbour makes a choice to deposit leaves on your driveway, you can take steps to de-escalate the problem.