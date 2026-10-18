5 plants to plant in October to help robins, finches, redwings and blackbirds survive winter, according to wildlife experts
Provide an easy source of food for birds when conditions are tough
Is your garden ready to support birds this winter? No? Don’t worry, it’s not too late to plant bird-feeding plants in October - in fact, these are the five you should plant now to help our feathered friends survive winter.
If you’re someone who enjoys the sight of birds in your garden, then it’s important to know how to support birds in October and the colder months, too. One of the most important things you can do is ensure a steady supply of food when supplies are scarce, and many wildlife experts recommend planting bird-friendly plants to do so.
Wildlife experts have revealed five bird-friendly plants that you can plant in October to help birds survive winter. This is what you need to know.
1. Holly
Holly is famous for its festive foliage and cheerful red berries. It’s one of the best compact trees to attract birds to your garden and will keep them fed through winter.
‘Holly is a great choice for a bird-friendly garden, offering both food and shelter. Its dense, evergreen foliage gives birds somewhere protected to roost during the colder months, while its berries provide a winter food source for birds such as thrushes, robins and pigeons,’ says Amber Tunney, plant buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.
Where to buy holly
- Pack of three lovely Holly Plants, £29.99, Gardening Express
- Lex aquifolium 'Argentea Marginata', £38.99, Crocus
- Holly 'Alaska', from £3.99, Thompson & Morgan
2. Rowan
Rowan, ‘Brilliant clusters of red berries that feed fieldfares, redwings, and blackbirds through early winter,’ says Thomas Cave Saunders, Amie Wheeldon and Jon Pilling, designers of Lifted By Birds Garden, created by Greenfingers for James Hopkins Hospice in Gloucester.
Rowan is also one of the best trees to plant for autumn colour, meaning that not only will its pretty berries feed wildlife over the colder months, but they will add some much-needed colour when the rest of the garden is bare and brown.
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Where to buy rowan
- Rowan (Mature Tree), £134.99, Dobies
- Sorbus aucuparia 'Aspleniifolia', £34.99, Crocus
- Vilmorin's Rowan Tree, £55, Roots Plants
3. Hawthorn
If you’re considering the best hedging material for your garden, hawthorn is one of the most wildlife-friendly options you can consider.
‘Hawthorn is a great option if you’re planting a hedge with wildlife in mind. Its dense, thorny growth provides sheltered places for birds to rest and take cover, making it a useful addition to a garden over the winter months,’ says Amber.
Where to buy hawthorn
- Direct Plants 12x 3-4ft Large Quickthorn Hawthorn Hedging Trees in 2/3 Litre Pots, £94.99, B&Q
- Native Hedging Collection, £37.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Hawthorn (Hedging), from 99p, Thompson & Morgan
4. Crab apple
Native to the UK, crab apple is one of the easiest fruit trees you can grow in this country, and these ‘small fruits persist into winter, providing reliable food for thrushes and winter migrants,’ explains Thomas, Amie and Jon.
Crab apple is also one of the bird-feeding plants Sarah Raven swears by because their fruits last for so long - especially crab apple ‘Red Sentinel’. You can expect to see beautiful blossoms in the spring, too.
Where to buy crab apple
- Crab Apple 'Red Sentinel', £24.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Crab Apple 'Evereste', £22.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Crab Apple Tree - Malus Golden Hornet - circa 5ft, £43.99, Gardening Express
5. Ivy
Whether you agree or disagree that ivy should be left on a house or wall, what is true is that birds use this climbing plant for shelter and food.
‘Ivy offers valuable shelter for birds, with its dense growth providing cover as temperatures drop. Mature ivy also produces fat-rich berries that ripen later than many other fruits, helping to provide food further into winter when other natural supplies may be running low,’ says Amber.
Where to buy ivy
- Hedera helix - English ivy or common ivy, £5.99, Crocus
- Hedera Helix White Wonder English Ivy Or Common Ivy 8.5cm Pot Climbing Plants, £10.99, B&Q
- Boston Ivy, £6.99, J. Parkers
During winter, it's hard for birds to find food and shelter. But these plants provide both, turning your garden into a safe haven for birds.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!