Birds need your help this October – 5 ways to support robins, finches and songbirds

Wildlife experts have revealed five essential tasks gardeners should complete to help support birds in October.

For many gardeners, nothing brings more joy than attracting birds to a garden. Not only are they an important component of any wildlife garden , but their cheery chirps (especially songbirds) fill us with joy and make our gardens feel more tranquil, too.

In the summer, it’s important to know how to protect birds from heat ; but there is also a benchmark for birdcare when the temperature drops in autumn. Here are the five things you need to be doing in October to help support your local bird populations.

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1. Maintain hygiene

One of the most important things you can do for the birds that visit your garden is to maintain a good standard of hygiene to help keep the risk of disease low. This includes cleaning your bird feeder and bird bath regularly.

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‘The number one priority is hygiene! A feeder can become a disease hotspot, so hygiene needs to be a priority. Putting food out and keeping it topped up isn’t enough as birds congregating around the same feeding spot can spread diseases quickly, so it’s important to keep feeders cleaned weekly at least,’ says James Ewens, bird specialist at Green Feathers .

‘Remove old food and droppings from the feeder, and clean the feeder with hot, soapy water, ensuring it’s rinsed thoroughly. Avoid permanent, high-density feeding spots, and keep the feeder moving periodically so contaminated material isn’t accumulating underneath.’

2. Leave leaf litter and build deadwood piles

If you’ve been wondering what to do with fallen leaves this month, one of the easiest ways to help birds and reuse them is to simply leave them be!

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Sandra Standbridge)

‘October is the buffer month before the first hard freeze hits. Ground-foraging birds like robins rely heavily on live invertebrates (insects, spiders, and worms) to build up their fat reserves,’ says Nicola Bryden, member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and vet at online veterinary pharmacy, VetMedi.co.uk .

‘Tidying away autumn leaves removes the natural insulating layer that keeps insects accessible in the upper soil. Leaving leaf litter and piling up small twigs now creates micro-habitats that protect insect populations into late autumn and early winter, providing a source of food for birds.’

3. Introduce supplementary feeding

Food supplies can be scarcer in autumn and winter, so your birds may benefit from being fed high-calorie produce like fat balls (£13.99, Amazon). This is especially true if you don’t have any bird-feeding plants in your garden.

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‘Birds need food year-round, and while natural food is also still relatively abundant in autumn, I recommend supplementing food throughout the whole year for birds. As the weather cools, birds need more energy to carry them through, as well as recover from their taxing autumn moult. Mealworms are always a favourite for birds - they’ll love you tenfold if you offer these,’ says James.

‘Suet is another favourite amongst our feathered friends; topping up little-but-often with high-energy food will benefit birds in autumn/winter. Suet blocks, pellets, and balls give birds quick, dense calories for those chilly nights.

‘Because of an increased trichomonosis risk from May until October, you should hold off from seeds and peanuts, but from the end of October, seeds, peanuts and other high-energy foods become more useful as natural supplies decline. Sunflower hearts are a favourite for birds, so I’d be bringing these out as soon as possible!’

4. Provide fresh, clean water

Bird bath winter care is essential from October onwards if you want to ensure birds have a constant supply of fresh, clean water. This includes keeping your bath clean and free of ice.

‘People often associate frozen water with January, but cold October nights can bring early frosts that freeze shallow water sources. Birds also need clean water to bathe in autumn so their feathers stay clean, aligned, and fully insulating for the coming months. Setting up a birdbath now, and floating a ping-pong ball on the surface to keep movement in the water and slow down freezing, ensures birds have a reliable spot to drink and preen as temperatures begin to dip,’ says Nicola.

‘Note: If a water source ever freezes solid, melt it with warm water - never use salt or chemical de-icers.’

5. Let your garden grow a little wild

The best wildlife-friendly spaces are not perfectly manicured lawns or overly landscaped patios. They’re actually gardens that have been left to grow a little ‘wild’, or rather ‘au naturel’. You can even dedicate a wild corner to your garden if you don’t want to go the whole hog.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Sandra Standbridge)

‘Instead of clearing everything away for winter, leave seed heads, berries, fallen leaves and some areas of rough vegetation. Plants like teasel and sunflowers are a major hit for birds by providing a natural food source, while leaves and foliage support the invertebrates that many insect-feeding birds depend on. This is especially valuable as you’re providing food sources spread across the garden rather than encouraging birds to congregate around a single feeder,’ says James.

Essenitals to help birds in October

If you love attracting songbirds to your garden, you'll probably want to help support them, too. These five easy tasks will make a big difference this month, and the cooler months beyond.