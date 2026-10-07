6 compact trees that will attract birds to your garden – experts say they’re ideal for small spaces

Trees make a fabulous focal point in any garden, and if you’re lucky enough to have a tree that resident birds and wildlife are attracted to, it’s lovely being able to look out and watch when they pay a visit.

But while trees are an invaluable support to wildlife, providing all-important food and shelter, if you’re considering planting a tree in your garden, then size is all-important and choosing a small tree to attract birds and wildlife is a must if garden space is limited.

‘More and more people want to see wildlife in their gardens, and it’s often simpler than they expect,’ says Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express. ‘Incorporating even a small selection of native plants and trees in your garden can make a big difference. These plants already fit in with our local wildlife, so they’ll provide exactly what birds and insects need to survive and thrive.’

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1. Rowan

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‘When it comes to planting trees to attract birds, it’s always a great idea to plant and grow berry-bearing trees and shrubs that will support local wildlife through the colder months,’ says David Denyer, flower and garden expert at eflorist. ‘Berrying shrubs and small trees give your garden depth and interest, even when most other plants have died back.’

‘As temperatures drop and insects become scarce, berries provide a vital source of food for birds, hedgehogs, and small mammals and a few berry-laden branches can become a hub of activity for robins, blackbirds and other visiting birds that will bring life to your garden during the cold winter.’

‘My top recommendations for berry-producing trees include rowan, holly, hawthorn and crab apple. They’re all hardy, low-maintenance, and provide excellent food sources through all of the winter months.’

‘In terms of size, rowan is a compact and slender native tree that brings greenery and structure to gardens through summer,’ agrees Chris. ‘And then later in the year, it produces bright berries that are beneficial for birds.’

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In terms of height, you can expect a standard rowan tree to reach around 10 - 15 m, or opt for a compact variety like this Sorbus Ulleungensis Olympic Flame rowan, £27.99, from Primrose, that should only reach around 7m.

2. Amelanchier

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When it comes to compact varieties of trees for a small garden, multi-stem trees can be a good choice, creating a stunning focal point with their compact, fanned-out shape but with none of the bulk, height and spread of a larger-trunked tree.

‘Amelanchiers are a great choice for a compact garden, because they are small and require minimal pruning,’ suggests David. ‘During spring you’ll be treated to delicate white blossoms that bees and other pollinators love, then summer brings green foliage, while autumn offers vibrant orange and then red leaves, together with small, dark berries that ripen and are eagerly consumed by birds.’

A standard amelanchier tree will reach around 4 - 8 m in height. Try a variety like this Amelanchier X Grand Robin Hill, £129.99 from B&Q, that can be grown in the ground or in a large container.

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3. Crab apple

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One of the most popular small garden trees, crab apples are also loved by wildlife, providing masses of spring blossoms and nectar for bees and pollinators, tasty leaves for caterpillars and then a feast of juicy crab apples for visiting birds that ripen later in the year, around autumn time. While the fruit is a little sour for our palates, rodents, squirrels and badgers will also happily eat them.

Crab apple trees are fairly easy to grow, requiring well-drained fertile soil, and while they do like the sun, crab apple trees are also happy in areas of dappled shade. Smaller dwarf varieties include this pretty crab apple, 'Tina' Malus toringo, £64.99, Thompson & Morgan, which can be expected to reach around 1.5m in height, so perfect for a smaller garden.

4. Hawthorn

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‘If you’re creating a wildlife-friendly garden, it’s always worth considering adding a native hedge or small tree - and hawthorn is a great option,’ says Chris. ‘It attracts pollinators with its blossoms and provides shelter and nesting spots for birds, while also producing autumn haws (red, berry-like fruits) that provide an important food source for wildlife later in the year.’

To ensure that a hawthorn tree stays compact in a smaller garden, opt for a compact variety like this pretty Double Pink Hawthorn tree, £36 from Roots Plants, which should only reach around 4-8m. Its shape and size can also be kept neat and compact by regular light pruning. Hawthorn can also be grown as a hedge when planted close together.

5. Blackthorn

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Blackthorn is another variety that birds and wildlife love. Blossoming early in the year with clouds of snow-white flowers, which are much loved by pollinators, followed by wrinkly, green leafy foliage that gets devoured by moth caterpillars. Blackthorn trees fruit around October to November, with blue-black sloe berries that birds will feast upon, while their dense, thorny thickets offer safe nesting and protection from predators.

In terms of size, hawthorn can be grown as a thorny hedge, like this Prunus spinosa blackthorn hedging (£87.98, Primrose), or, if left unclipped, will develop into a freestanding, small tree with a height of up to 6m and a spread of 4m, making blackthorn a good choice when planning a smaller garden.

6. Holly

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A much-loved Christmas classic, holly is the perfect pick if you want to bring colour and wildlife to your garden over the colder winter months. With glossy evergreen spiky foliage, holly flowers between spring and early summer (depending on the variety and climate), then once pollinated, the flowers develop into its signature scarlet berries. These berries remain on the tree throughout winter, with birds often treating them as a late-winter food source when other food is gone.

Left untrimmed, a mature holly tree can reach up to 20m, but there are plenty of compact, garden-friendly varieties that are suitable for smaller spaces, like this slow-growing Ilex meservae ‘little rascal’, £28.99, OneClick Plants, which only reaches a height of around 50 - 60 cm at maturity.

Is planting a tree on your autumn 'to-do' list? Let us know your favourite variety.