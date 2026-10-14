5 evergreen shrubs to plant in October – the best varieties for gorgeous winter flowers, berries and foliage

Looking for evergreen shrubs to plant in October? There's a surprisingly long list to choose from – so I've rounded up a few expert-approved picks.

Autumn is the perfect time to learn how to plant shrubs, and if you choose varieties that keep their foliage all winter (and, sometimes, produce fruits and flowers while they're at it), you'll keep your garden looking sprightly while everything else is asleep.

What you'll need

1. Skimmia

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Caley)

As far as evergreen shrubs go, Skimmia really does have it all: year-round glossy foliage, berries for the birds, and beautiful spring flowers.

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‘Skimmia ‘Rubella’ has beautiful evergreen foliage and bright red buds,’ says Dave The Plantman in conjunction with Mims Pottery .

What’s interesting, though, is that there are male and female varieties - and if you want your shrub to produce berries, you’ll need to plant both.

‘Only female varieties have berries,’ explains Dave. ‘Female varieties have amazing foliage and bright red berries.’

Skimmia japonica 'Obsession', which you can order from Gardening Express, will produce berries if a male plant like Skimmia japonica 'Rubella' (available at Crocus) is nearby.

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2. Holly

(Image credit: Getty Images / Elizabeth Fernandez)

Holly is another cold-weather classic, and it’s one of the best evergreen shrubs you can plant in October for wildlife and your garden's winter aesthetic.

‘Holly is a valuable evergreen, providing year-round shelter for wildlife as well as berries for birds,’ says Morris Hankinson, managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. ‘The prickly leaves help with security and privacy, plus a few stems during the autumn and winter can decorate a home.’

You can order common holly in a two-litre container from Gardening Express.

3. Lemon cypress

(Image credit: Getty Images / tc397)

Though lemon cypress is technically a tree, many gardeners grow it as a compact shrub – and if you’re looking for fragrant shrubs to plant in October, it’s a real winner.

‘Cupressus 'Goldcrest' has bright golden foliage and a lovely lemon scent,’ says Dave The Plantman. ‘Its conical shape makes a perfect centrepiece.’

You can either plant lemon cypress in pots or in the garden border, ideally in a spot that receives full sun. YouGarden sells small Cupressus 'Goldcrest' plants from just £6.99.

4. Checkerberry

(Image credit: Getty Images / seven75)

Ever heard of the checkerberry? Its compact size makes it the perfect border plant, and it'll provide year-round greenery and structure. According to Dave, it's another shining example of evergreen shrubs to plant this October.

‘Gaultheria procumbens has lovely evergreen foliage and bright red berries,’ says Dave The Plantman.

Small checkerberry plants are available to order from Dobies for October planting.

5. Viburnum

(Image credit: Getty Images / Iva Vagnerova)

Viburnum tinus has a firm place on our list of low-maintenance evergreen shrubs for privacy, but it's a brilliant winter plant, too. The evergreen foliage varies by variety, and there are a few architectural types that pack a real punch all year round.

'Viburnum rhytidophyllum has dramatic large leaves, with a striking rough texture, followed by creamy-white flowers in the spring,' says Topher, head gardener at Syon Park.

You can order a huge 25-litre Viburnum rhytidophyllum 'Holland' plant from Thompson & Morgan.

Which evergreen shrubs will you be planting this October?