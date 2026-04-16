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What to plant with roses – these 5 companion plants stave off blackfly, hide bare stems and attract beneficial insects

It's almost peak blackfly season

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Pink roses growing behind lavender plants
(Image credit: Getty Images / Svitlana Kolycheva)
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Peak blackfly season is just weeks away, and roses can quickly fall victim to the fast-spreading aphid species. Knowing what to plant with roses can help to keep numbers at bay, though – and there are a fair few other companion plants for roses that offer alternative benefits, too.

One of the best ways to get rid of blackfly on plants is to adopt a few companion planting ideas. That can mean pairing your roses with scented plants that keep aphids away, planting them next to shrubs that attract beneficial insects, or even planting groundcover plants that hide the lower bare stems.

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1. Lavender

Closeup of bumble bee on lavender flower

(Image credit: Future PLC/Andrew Woods Photography)

Learning how to grow lavender has so many benefits, from attracting pollinators to adding a touch of aromatherapy to your garden.

As luck would have it, blackflies hate the smell of lavender. It’s a pest-repellent plant that not only deters blackfly, but hides the fragrance of roses from it, too. It makes sense, then, that you should plant lavender with roses.

‘Lavender is an exceptionally good companion plant for roses,' says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. 'Not only does its strong aroma mask the scent of the roses, making them hard to locate, but it also produces high levels of essential oils, including linalool and camphor, which are natural pesticides.'

If you'll be planting larger shrubs, it's a good idea to use a garden spade like the McGregor Carbon Steel Digging Spade from Argos.

Where to buy lavender:

2. Catmint

Nepeta &#039;Purssian Blue&#039; flowers

(Image credit: Getty Images / Photos by R A Kearton)

Nepeta, known more commonly as catmint, is another pest-repellent perennial that makes a brilliant companion plant for roses.

‘It produces a chemical compound called nepetalactone, which acts as a natural pest deterrent to blackflies, ants and Japanese beetles,’ Lucie explains. ‘With Nepeta planted amongst your roses, you also benefit from its long blooming period, which enables it to act as a natural repellent from late spring through to early autumn.’

Catmint is also one of the best ground cover plants for preventing weeds, which will take a lot of the maintenance out of caring for roses. It's worth feeding your roses in spring to give the blooms a boost, though. Phostrogen Toprose Rose and Shrub Food is a bestseller at Amazon, and it can prevent discolouring and leaf drop, too.

Where to buy catmint:

  • YouGarden: Nepeta 'Neptune' is a compact variety that produces lavender-blue flower spikes in the summer.
  • Gardening Express: The white flowers of Nepeta 'Snowflake' complement pink roses for a romantic look.
  • Crocus: Nepeta 'Cat's Pajamas' is a beautiful dwarf catmint variety, perfect for planting next to roses.

3. Marigolds

Marigolds growing next to garden peas and strawberry plants as example of companion planting in raised vegetable bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)