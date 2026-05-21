5 unusual annual climbers to plant now – cover ugly fences and overlooked corners in beautifully unique blooms all summer long

If your garden is crying out for a little colour and extra privacy, annual climbers are one of the quickest and easiest ways to transform it before summer hits.

In fact, now is the perfect time of year to plant your climbers and use them to hide a fence, wall, or to create privacy. In spring, we have warmer weather and extra light, so they tend to grow quickly.

If you pick the right varieties, you'll have not only a splash of colour but also lush foliage. These plants will last for the summer, then fade away as the frosts return, but will ensure great coverage for those summer months when they are needed the most.

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In fact, there's a whole world of unusual and fast-growing climbing plants that scramble up fences, pergolas and obelisks. We've asked our experts for their advice on what annual climbers will do the trick and quickly!

What you'll need

1. Sweet peas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We sometimes forget that sweet peas are climbers, but they are, and one that's very prolific, uber pretty and has the most wonderful scent.

Richard Barker, horticultural expert at LBS Horticulture, says, 'Sweet peas can be started indoors and then planted out in late May once the risk of frost has passed. They will need to be trained up a support, and their clinging tendrils make them great for attaching to mesh, wire or a garden trellis if you need to hide fencing or a wall. The plant will grow quickly to an overall height of around 2m, and its abundant blooms can also help to cover ugly fencing.' I like this set of 3 expandable trellises, £16.15 from Amazon, if you're covering a large space.

At this time of year, plug plants will give you a quicker result than sowing seeds. Choose your sweet peas based on the colours you love. There are dreamy pastel shades like 'Mollie Rilstone' – a creamy base with pink edges, £15.98 for two 9cm pots, Crocus or pack a punch with Suttons Scentsational Mix that includes dark pink, deep burgundy and purple shades, £9.99 for a 9cm pot.

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Sweet peas do need care – they can get thirsty, and feeding them will help.

2. Black-Eyed Susan vine

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rudolf Vlcek)

You may have heard of black-eyed Susan or rudbeckia, as it's also known, which can grow up to a metre in height. There's also a climbing variety that's called Black-Eyed Susan vine.

'A perfect fast-growing, twining vine, Black-Eyed Susan will quickly smother the surface of a fence or wall with its rapid growth rate, enabling it to reach over two metres in a single season,' explains Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

The best way to help it grow over your fence is to guide it into place. 'As a twining vine, it’s best to place netting, wire or garden twine over the surface of your fence or wall so that its stems can naturally spiral around the vertical supports, whilst its attractive, green, heart-shaped or triangular leaves that are approx 7 to 8cm in length will form a thick, dense mat, hiding unsightly surfaces and providing the perfect backdrop to its contrasting blooms.'

Prep first by putting up some subtle green garden netting, £7.23 for 1.7 x 4m, from Amazon, then pick your vines.

This fabulous vine comes in three colours, pink, yellow and orange. If you can't decide which you like best, then Dobies have the Thunbergia Trio, from £24.99. They'll give you up to five months of flowers and a fabulous colour scheme.

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