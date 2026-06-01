My friends thought I had AC in my home during the heatwave, but it was actually these 6 features that kept it cool

On heatwave days in the UK, I’m never more thankful for my higgeldy-piddeldy mish-mash of a house. Somehow, between the 1700s stone cottage, the single-storey ‘70s extension and our own renovations over the last few years, we have created a space that is ideal for summer weather.

Despite the warm - to put it mildly - days over the last few weeks, the interior of our house always stayed at a fairly pleasant temperature thanks to a few architectural, interior and landscaping design elements. We had a BBQ when it was 37ºC outside and our guests were adamant we were hiding an AC unit somewhere, but really, it was just a simple pillar fan pushing cool air around.

While it’s not perfect, these are our house’s ingenious ways to keep us cool.

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1. We have no south-facing windows

Most of our windows are north-facing, so we get continuous light through the day. Although north-facing windows get a bad rep for not being as sunny, they provide more than enough light for our rooms. (Image credit: Future/Amy Reeves)

This one we had very little to do with, but it might be something you bear in mind if you’re planning on renovating or building an extension in the future. Our entire house doesn’t have a single south-facing window, meaning throughout the majority of the day we are in shade.

‘Homes with minimal south-facing glass usually tend to be cooler, as larger south or west-facing windows without external shutters or shading can often heat up homes fast,’ explains Chloe Barrow, Interior Expert at Laura James. ‘Because of this, having minimal south-facing glass is great for summer, however we have to appreciate that in our long winters, south-facing glass is great for getting natural light into the home.’

While you can’t reorientate your entire house just for a few days in the summer, reducing the amount of light that penetrates the windows by using strategic window treatments/dressings will be a game-changer.

‘While blinds can look sleek, they often do little to block out heat,’ advises Chloe Barrow. ‘Thin slatted styles especially allow sunlight and warmth to seep in, which quickly raises the internal temperature. In contrast, curtains, especially those with a thermal or blackout lining, can significantly reduce heat from coming in. They create a thicker barrier between your home and the sun’s rays, helping to keep rooms noticeably cooler. During summer, I recommend keeping curtains drawn during the hottest parts of the day to maintain a lower ambient temperature.”

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Thermal Curtains Dunelm William Morris at Home Acorn Made to Measure Curtains £105 at Dunelm Thermal curtains don't just keep warmth in during the winter, but they're fantastic during the summer to block solar gain from invading your house.

Chloe Barrows Head of Creative & Brand Interior expert Chloe Barrow leads on interior trend forecasting, and the creative direction of home and garden products at Laura James Home. With a background in fashion, business, and e-commerce, she’s delivered key campaigns for brands like Marks & Spencer, blending interior style insight with commercial strategy across both digital and retail spaces.

2. We replaced our old windows with low-e glazing

When we replaced our windows they came with a low-e film to meet Building Regulations. Low-e glazing includes a tiny layer of silver-oxide coating which reflects the heat away from the house, instead of allowing it to be refracted indoors. It added a cost to our glazing budget and some people might not like it in winter when their rooms are ever so slightly less bright, but we’ve found them to be non-negotiable.

‘Low-e glazing or simple, calculated roof overhangs stop that energy from crossing the building envelope in the first place, which is much easier than trying to cool a room down after the fact,’ explains Ali Mujtuba.

Window film Linarun Window Film £8.99 at Amazon UK Replacing windows is costly so I’m absolutely not suggesting you do that, but you can buy heat-reflective film that can be added to existing windows to help reduce solar gain.

3. Our layout helps create a through-breeze at night

Our hallway, living room, kitchen, dining area and cottage space is all interconnected, but separated by partitions and openings. So, air flow can travel straight through, rather than being stuck in a single space. (Image credit: Future/Amy Reeves)

Anyone who has a warmer house will have sought this bit of advice already - it’s really, really important to keep windows closed during the day in a heatwave, ideally also with the curtains shut. It is only when the external temperature is lower than your internal temperature that you should open your windows.

The broken-plan layout of our renovation was completely accidental in how effective the space is at letting a through-breeze circulate at night. The single-storey section allows air to flow through towards the stone section, where we have installed rooflights.

Zaeem Chaudhary, director of AC Design Solution. explains: ‘Hot air rises — a stack effect where cooler air enters low openings and escapes through high-level rooflights passively purges the heat that builds up in your structure throughout the day. ‘Open-plan layouts remove the internal barriers that would otherwise kill that airflow.’

‘Most people don’t realise that placing large furniture pieces too close to walls can actually stifle air circulation,’ suggests Chloe Barrow. ‘Air needs space to move, especially around naturally cooler areas like walls and floors. If your sofa or sideboard is pressed right up against the wall, you’re limiting that airflow and trapping heat in pockets. Even just pulling pieces a few centimetres away can help fresh air move more freely through the space.’

Zaeem Chaudhary Director Zaeem Chaudhary is director of AC Design Solution, a multidisciplinary practice delivering architecture, structural engineering, and party wall services across London and the UK.

4. We've decorated in pale colours inside and out

The exterior of the house was painted by the old owners in an extremely pale pink that has faded over time to almost a white. While my plan is to eventually repaint this, I’m definitely going to follow their lead as the pale colour will reflect heat better than a darker colour. You’ll see this design being used in continuously hot countries to reduce solar gain.

Our main interior section, including the kitchen, living room and dining area are all painted in an off-white, which feels much cooler than a dark, rich colour palette.