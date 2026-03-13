Experts are warning gardeners to watch out for this pest in March, before it destroys your roses

Let's talk about aphids... last year we had an influx of them and they really did damage a lot of plants, including roses. This was mainly due to us having a warm spring and hot summer with little rain and high temperatures, creating the perfect environment for this tiny but mighty pest to take over and had us all searching for advice on 'how to get rid of aphids!'

'Aphids are the first pest I tell rose growers to look for in March,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. 'As soon as we get a run of mild, still days, overwintered eggs hatch and the young aphids head straight for the softest growth: shoot tips, buds and the backs of new leaves.'

But if you're vigilant now, you can get ahead of the problem and minimise their destructive impact on your roses this year.

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(Image credit: Getty Images/Igor Klyakhin)

What do aphids actually do to our roses?

Most active from early spring to late summer, aphids can multiply quickly, and our roses are their main target; they will be attracted by anything that has new shoots. This is because they love the nutrient-rich sugary sap that's found in tender new growth and flower buds, as it has a high nitrogen content.

'Aphids suck the sap which weakens and causes curled, distorted foliage and poor quality flowers,' says Julian. 'The sticky honeydew they leave behind quickly turns black with sooty mould, so even otherwise healthy roses can end up looking tired and dirty just when you want them at their best'.

They are also attracted to clusters of buds in sheltered spots, which is often where roses can be.

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Weather dependant

The weather plays a big part in how many aphids will appear – they adore warm, dry weather so if we have what we might call a lovely spring, this pest will also agree!

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According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) the best predictor of the timing and size of aphid migration is the mean temperature in January and February, and the spring forecast for this year is that aphids will fly up to two weeks earlier than normal in Southern England and about average time elsewhere... this is based on the winter 2025/26 temperatures being above the long-term average.

So we do need to be prepared this year it seems.

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Act quickly

Prevention at this key early stage is really important. Now is the time to be monitoring your roses for signs. Aphids generally come in three colours – green, black and white and will start to cluster on new stem tips and underneath leaves.

They leave a sticky substance called honeydew on leaves and stems and the sooty mould that Julian mentioned. You may also see ants, as they love the honeydew that the aphids leave behind. One last sign is the white cast skins that they shed as they grow. Once identified it's time to act.

'The trick is to tackle aphids before they take over,' advises Tessa Cobley, plant pest expert landowner of Ladybird Plantcare. 'Small infestations are easy to manage if you catch them quickly. A quick blast from the hose can knock them off, and gently rubbing or pinching affected shoots will stop clusters from spreading.'

Julian agrees, 'They’re much easier to deal with now than in a few weeks. Check your roses once a week, paying particular attention to young, sheltered growth, and act as soon as you see the first clusters.'

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Ongoing vigilance

If you managed to prevent too much damage initially, it still pays to keep up your aphid-watch throughout the summer.

'Beneficial insects are a wildlife-friendly way to keep aphids under control,' says Tessa. 'Ladybirds and lacewings are voracious aphid hunters, with both adults and larvae feeding on large numbers every day. You can attract these insects naturally – ladybirds are a gardener's best friend – by creating a wildlife-friendly garden – or order them online – ladybirds for aphids, from £20, and lacewing larvae for aphids, from £28, and release them straight onto your plants.'

It may be that this is a good year for ladybirds anyway, and they will naturally help to keep the aphids at bay. Another option from Tessa is to introduce the aphid midge.

'The adult midges lay their eggs among aphid colonies, and when the larvae hatch, they begin feeding on the aphids straight away. They’re incredibly efficient and can eat up to 65 aphids per larvae each day, quickly bringing a heavy infestation back under control. Introducing beneficial insects early in the season helps maintain a natural balance and stops aphids from getting the upper hand.'

Aphid prevention essential buys

Add organic mulch Hardy's Hardy's Organic Farmyard Manure, 40L Was £14.99, now £12.74 on Amazon Keep your roses healthy by using a really good organic mulch, this will help them survive any aphid attacks as they generally prefer weaker plants. This mix is rich in organic matter and filled with essential nutrients and minerals. Add a companion plant Carbeth Plants Catmint Herb Plant, 9cm Pot, Pack of 2 Check Amazon £12.99 on Amazon A good way to deter aphids from your roses is to companion plant varieties near by that release a strong repellent that also attracts natural predators that love aphids. Catnip does exactly that. This set of two will grow quickly and is a hardy, low maintenance plant that will help no end – though of course will attract cats! Make a natural spray Verve High Density Polyethylene Empty Spray Bottle £2 at B&Q Make your own mix with this plant spray bottle. Blend garlic cloves with water, strain and add to water. It will work as a repellent and won't harm any other animals that may come into your garden.

Are aphids friends or foes?

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Some say that aphids can be our friends as well as foes... whilst they do attack our roses they don't actually cause long term damage, and most healthy roses will continue to bloom as they should.

They're also an integral part of the ecosystem and provide food for other insects so they can help to balance the environment. Of course, in large numbers they do become an issue, so prevention is better and it pays to closely monitor your roses over the next few months.