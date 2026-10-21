This is the best type of hedging to feed wildlife, create shade and reduce pollution in your garden – and experts say it thrives in UK soils

Making wildlife-friendly choices for your garden is one of the best ways to create a sustainable, flourishing outdoor space, and experts have told Ideal Home that choosing native hedging offers many benefits for your garden and the wildlife that visits.

Wildlife gardens and outdoor spaces focused on sustainable practices have been major garden trends for 2026 . From planting bird-feeding plants to introducing a micropond for insects and frogs, we’ve seen plenty of popular methods for channelling these trends.

But rather than adding a few wildlife-friendly features, experts want you to consider every area of your garden, particularly the structural foundation that is your hedge.

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Why should you choose native hedging?

When referring to ‘native hedging ’, I mean hedging materials that are native to the UK, such as hawthorn or hazel. These types of hedges are largely considered some of the best hedging plants , as not only are they well-suited to the UK’s climate, but they often shelter and feed wildlife, too.

‘Hedges of all sorts are proven to reduce air pollution in urban areas. They trap larger particulates, which are then washed away. Of course, they also absorb CO2 – a clever trick for a fence! They also help prevent flooding; their root systems improve soil health and its ability to hold volumes of water,’ comments Nick Mann, environmentalist and founder of Somerset B Corp Habitat Aid .

‘Something you might have noticed after last summer is that well-established and managed hedges provide deep shade and cooler spaces for wildlife. For many animal species, the temperatures we’re now seeing in summer are life-threatening. Hedges also provide protected corridors for movement for these animals. One of the problems they have is that habitats are so fragmented; hedges can join them up.

‘Native hedges in particular are fantastic for wildlife. They’re like a super diverse thicket on the edge of woodland - a different habitat than elsewhere in the garden. Blossom, nuts, berries, food plants for moth and butterfly larvae, ideal for small nesting birds and hibernating amphibia. You can forage sloes, haws, berries, and nuts too, of course, or damsons, bullace, pears and crab apples.’

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As Nick mentions, your hedging also provides a corridor for wildlife. You may already be aware of the benefits of a hedgehog highway , which allows hedgehogs to pass freely between gardens, keeping them off the road. Not to mention that native hedging also makes up many of the plants you can plant in October to help birds survive winter .

Which hedging should you choose?

If you’re looking to lay a hedge in your garden, hawthorn (£94.99, B&Q) is one of the best choices for you and the wildlife that visits your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Dense, thorny hedges like hawthorn provide birds with a secure place to build a nest where they will be safe from predators. The leaf litter produced by hedges is also a great source of shelter for wildlife, as it can offer a safe overwintering place for insects or small animals. Hedges act as natural windbreaks, lowering the wind speed and creating a safe sheltering area for fragile insects like butterflies,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

Hawthorn is also fast-growing, making it a good choice if you’re looking to establish your plant quickly. Holly (£10.99, B&Q) and hazel (£5.99, Hedging Direct) are also solid choices, with holly providing year-round cover and hazel producing nuts and berries.

‘We recommend a well-managed mixed native hedge. Avoid Blackthorn for a garden hedge, as it suckers so aggressively, but mix other native hedge species in small groups,’ recommends Nick.

‘Most native hedge mixes are based on Hawthorn, which has a number of virtues. It’s fast-growing, spiky and will be covered in blossom in April/May and decorative red haws in autumn. Like all native hedge species, it’s fantastic for wildlife.

‘Other plants bring their own attractions. Myrobalan for early blossom, Dogwood for autumn colour. Buckthorn as a food plant for Brimstone butterflies, Honeysuckle for Hawk moths.’

How to lay native hedging

If you do choose a native hedge for your garden, our experts also recommend using traditional hedging laying practices to install it.

‘Traditional hedge laying can help to create a dense fence that can last for years if cared for correctly. Using this technique also prevents hedging shrubs from turning into a line of trees with open gaps at the bottom, with the lower thicket providing additional cover for wildlife,’ explains Richard..

‘If you are attempting to lay a hedge yourself it is best to try doing so on a small section first, and only do so during the dormant season (between October and March). You should also only attempt to lay hedges that have a few years of growth, as this ensures that the stems are thick and high enough to work with. However, if you lack experience, are dealing with a complex hedge or need a long-lasting barrier, it is better to hire a professional.’

However, if you’re not confident in your ability, it is always best to speak to a trusted professional for advice.

Shop native hedging

If you're landscaping a garden, consider using native hedging for your hedgrows. The local wildlife will thank you for it.