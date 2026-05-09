Lidl is selling a robot vacuum cleaner for under £60 – it’s the most affordable model I’ve ever seen
How does this incredibly affordable robot vacuum cleaner shape up?
If you’ve been considering investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, Lidl is launching one of the most affordable models I’ve ever seen. At just £59.99, this clever cleaning product is an absolute steal.
While robot vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular, the best robot vacuums can be expensive. So, opting for a model like Lidl’s can be a good option if you’re looking to see if this cleaning style works for you.
Landing in the middle aisle on Sunday (10 May), this is everything you need to know about the latest Lidl Silvercrest Robot Vacuum Cleaner.
Having glanced at the price, I couldn’t help but wonder if this Lidl deal is too good to be true. If you’re buying a robot vacuum for the first time, it’s incredibly important that you select the right model for your home.
In terms of affordability, Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, Lauren Bradbury, rates the Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim Hydro Robot Vacuum Cleaner (was £269.99, now £189.99 at Argos) as the best budget vacuum cleaner available on the market.
By contrast, Lidl’s £59.99 price tag is an insane difference, and a far more affordable entry point. But is it as good?
Lidl claims its robot vacuum easily cleans hard-to-reach areas. It’s operated via a remote control and has three cleaning modes: Classic, which uses random navigation to clean; Spot, which uses a spiral cleaning pattern; and Corner, which completes corner cleaning via random navigation.
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It has two side brushes for efficient cleaning, three anti-impact and three anti-drop sensors, and is easy to empty, with a washable dust container. The machine uses two xAAA batteries to operate and comes with a three-year warranty.
While all these features sound impressive, I wouldn’t expect this model to work quite as well as the best vacuum cleaners. If you’re dead set on investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, I’d recommend spending a little more on a tried and tested model.
For example, the Roborock QV 35S Robot Vacuum With Mop (was £499.99, now £319.98 at Amazon) is one more affordable model that also works brilliantly. Cleaning Editor Lauren said this vacuum is a great choice for hard flooring with superior mopping skills.
While I do believe Lidl’s incredible price point makes the robot vacuum cleaner more accessible, if you can afford to spend a little more, it is worth investing in a highly-rated model. Here are some robot vacuums that are both highly rated and on the more affordable end of the spectrum.
This powerful robot vacuum has powerful mopping skills that make it a great choice for homes with hard floors. You can read the full review here.
You'll want to snap this Shark vacuum up while it's half price. Hailed by Shark as its best robot vacuum and mop, it can clean all floor types, self-empties and actively lifts and lowers to manoeuvre over obstacles, across thresholds, and easily avoid getting stuck.
Do you think this Lidl robot vacuum cleaner is too good to be true? Or are you planning to try it out yourself?
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!