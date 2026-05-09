Lidl is selling a robot vacuum cleaner for under £60 – it’s the most affordable model I’ve ever seen

How does this incredibly affordable robot vacuum cleaner shape up?

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Black and white rug on a gray crpet. There is a grey sofa with yellow throw and a woodburner fireplace
(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Whitmore)

If you’ve been considering investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, Lidl is launching one of the most affordable models I’ve ever seen. At just £59.99, this clever cleaning product is an absolute steal.

While robot vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular, the best robot vacuums can be expensive. So, opting for a model like Lidl’s can be a good option if you’re looking to see if this cleaning style works for you.

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Having glanced at the price, I couldn’t help but wonder if this Lidl deal is too good to be true. If you’re buying a robot vacuum for the first time, it’s incredibly important that you select the right model for your home.

In terms of affordability, Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, Lauren Bradbury, rates the Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim Hydro Robot Vacuum Cleaner (was £269.99, now £189.99 at Argos) as the best budget vacuum cleaner available on the market.

By contrast, Lidl’s £59.99 price tag is an insane difference, and a far more affordable entry point. But is it as good?

Lidl claims its robot vacuum easily cleans hard-to-reach areas. It’s operated via a remote control and has three cleaning modes: Classic, which uses random navigation to clean; Spot, which uses a spiral cleaning pattern; and Corner, which completes corner cleaning via random navigation.

It has two side brushes for efficient cleaning, three anti-impact and three anti-drop sensors, and is easy to empty, with a washable dust container. The machine uses two xAAA batteries to operate and comes with a three-year warranty.

Lidl robot vacuum on a pink background.

(Image credit: Lidl)

While all these features sound impressive, I wouldn’t expect this model to work quite as well as the best vacuum cleaners. If you’re dead set on investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, I’d recommend spending a little more on a tried and tested model.

For example, the Roborock QV 35S Robot Vacuum With Mop (was £499.99, now £319.98 at Amazon) is one more affordable model that also works brilliantly. Cleaning Editor Lauren said this vacuum is a great choice for hard flooring with superior mopping skills.

While I do believe Lidl’s incredible price point makes the robot vacuum cleaner more accessible, if you can afford to spend a little more, it is worth investing in a highly-rated model. Here are some robot vacuums that are both highly rated and on the more affordable end of the spectrum.

Do you think this Lidl robot vacuum cleaner is too good to be true? Or are you planning to try it out yourself?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!