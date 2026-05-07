Aldi is selling a weed burner to banish weeds and light BBQs for £15 – this is everything you need to know about how to use this clever multi-tool

Aldi is selling a new £15 garden tool that can burn weeds, light BBQs, strip paint and varnish and even loosen adhesives or plastic welding - so I asked a fire expert how you can use it safely.

Now, flame weeding is not a new technique. Flame weeders, such as Aldi’s new Weed and BBQ Burner (£14.99), can be an effective way to get rid of weeds , as well as lighting your best BBQ and completing other garden jobs.

If you’re debating snapping up this multi-tool when it lands in Aldi’s middle aisle today (7 May), here’s how an expert recommends you use it safely.

Article continues below

FERREX Weed and Bbq Burner £14.99 at Amazon Reaching a maximium temperature of 650 degrees this weed burner is perfect for targeting and destroying weeds in your garden. B&Q GoSystem Gas weed burner 0.67kg £12 at B&Q Designed for use with a gas cartridge, it has an adjustable flame temperature up to 1300 degrees. It's lightweight and even cheaper than Aldi!

Available to shop now, the Aldi Weed and BBQ Burner is a multi-tool that uses fire to complete a variety of garden jobs. Powered by electricity, it is a chemical-free method to get rid of weeds, and is a more environmentally-friendly method compared to others, such as getting rid of weeds with bleach .

This electric tool uses thermal heat to destroy weeds within five seconds. It has a stainless steel heating pen to allow you to target weeds without making your lawn go brown . It has three temperature settings: 80℃, 450℃, 650℃ (approx.), so it can be adjusted to your needs.

While Aldi says the tools have ‘overheating protection’ when working with temperatures this high, it’s really important to consider the risk of these types of tools and use them safely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘People often underestimate just how intense these kinds of tools are. You’re dealing with a naked flame that can easily reach temperatures well over 1,000 degrees, so it’s not just the weeds you’re affecting. Dry grass, wooden fencing, decking and even small bits of debris can catch without much warning,’ says Jonny Smith, fire risk assessment expert at Crusader Fire.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the biggest risk when using fire is that you can risk setting areas of your garden and property on fire - especially in hot, dry conditions. This is why Jonny says it’s important to be extra vigilant when using one of these tools.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘The safest approach is to treat a weed burner with the same level of care you’d give a barbecue or bonfire. Start by checking the area properly. Clear away dry leaves, paper, or anything that could ignite easily, and avoid using it near sheds, fences, or anything combustible,’ he says.

‘Always have water nearby, whether that’s a hosepipe or a watering can filled and ready. It’s also worth working in short bursts rather than holding the flame in one spot for too long.

‘Another big one is timing. Avoid using them during hot, dry spells or when there’s any kind of wind. Even a mild breeze can carry heat or embers further than you expect. And once you’re finished, don’t just walk away. Give the area a proper check to make sure nothing is still smouldering.’

After use, you should allow it to cool completely before putting it away. You also ensure your own personal safety, with gloves (like these heat-resistant gloves, £14.99, Amazon ) and ensure you keep the tool away from children and don’t light it near your face.

Vivo Technologies Adjustable Flame Weed Burner £13.99 at Amazon One of the more affordable models on the market, this weed burner is compatible with butane gas canisters. Draper Draper 2000w Electric Weed Burner | Was £34.79, now £28.40 at Amazon With a soft grip handle, adjustable nozzle and lightweight design, this weed burners is easy to use and has hundreds of reviews to back it up. Hozelock Hozelock Green Power Thermal Weeder Was £70, now £62 at Argos This weed burner delivers a thermal shock up to 600 degrees celsius to kill weeds at the root.

These clever multi-tools can have a lot of uses in a garden. But you must ensure that you use it responsibly.