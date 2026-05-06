Aldi’s sell-out spa pool is back for 2026 – under £250, it’s one of the most affordable we’ve seen
It's on sale now!
Having a hot tub in your garden is an easy way to make you the preferred (and best) host within your friendship group. And right now, it’s also an affordable option, as Aldi’s hot tub is back for 2026 and is priced under £250.
Typically, adding one of the best hot tubs to your garden is a luxury. The most affordable of our best-rated inflatable tubs, the Lay-Z-Spa Miami Airjet, is £309.99 at Amazon, meaning that these luxury items don’t come cheap.
So, when a deal like the Aldi hot tub rolls around, it is wise to take it up. Here’s why the Aldi Spa Pool is a worthy investment this summer.Article continues below
Having landed in stores on Sunday (3 May), I have a strong feeling that this spa pool will be popular amongst shoppers. So, if you want one, it would be wise to get your skates on and head to your local Aldi as soon as possible.
But if you can get your hands on the pool, it is worth it. At £249.99, Aldi’s spa pool is one of the most affordable on the market, sharing many of the same features as its higher-end alternatives.
Aldi’s portable spa is designed to sit two to four adults comfortably. It can heat water to 40 degrees (although outdoor temperature must be a minimum of 10 degrees to do this), and has 100 high-powered bubble jets.
Plus, the pool has convenient holders for drinks and phones, alongside an all-in-one control unit, so you can elevate your hosting and relaxing experience. I also think this inflatable spa pool is a great fit for small gardens. It’s not fixed to one place, and you can deflate and fold it away when not in use. This also means it won’t take up too much space in your small shed when storing it over winter.
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‘This spa pool is a brilliant budget-friendly way to enjoy relaxing soaks al fresco without the commitment of a permanent hot tub. It may be compact and perhaps not as high spec as others on the market, but it delivers exactly what you want from a hot tub. Its portable, easy-to-store design is perfect for small space garden living,’ comments Jenny McFarlane, Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor, who has experience testing hot tubs.
Now, if your local Aldi has already sold out of its hot tubs, don’t worry, I’ve tracked down a few more inflatable, affordable hot tubs you can shop online right now.
Believe us, this Aldi spa pool is a great deal. It’s the key to luxury relaxation on a budget this summer.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!