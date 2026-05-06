Aldi’s sell-out spa pool is back for 2026 – under £250, it’s one of the most affordable we’ve seen

Having a hot tub in your garden is an easy way to make you the preferred (and best) host within your friendship group. And right now, it’s also an affordable option, as Aldi’s hot tub is back for 2026 and is priced under £250.

Typically, adding one of the best hot tubs to your garden is a luxury. The most affordable of our best-rated inflatable tubs, the Lay-Z-Spa Miami Airjet, is £309.99 at Amazon , meaning that these luxury items don’t come cheap.

So, when a deal like the Aldi hot tub rolls around, it is wise to take it up. Here’s why the Aldi Spa Pool is a worthy investment this summer.

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INTEX Spa Pool £249.99 at Aldi This sleek, navy, inflatable hot tub is great for beginners and those who don't want to commit to a permanent hot tub. It's a great price, reaches temperatures of 40 degrees and has 100 bubble jest to keep you relaxed. Lay-Z-Spa Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub Was £379.99, now £309.99 at Amazon Ideal Home's best-rated hot tub is currently on sale - so snap it up now! It has a 120 AirJet Massage System for an all-surrounding therapeutic massage for up to four adults. It also reaches 40 degrees and is made from a strong, tough material for durability.

Having landed in stores on Sunday (3 May), I have a strong feeling that this spa pool will be popular amongst shoppers. So, if you want one, it would be wise to get your skates on and head to your local Aldi as soon as possible.

But if you can get your hands on the pool, it is worth it. At £249.99, Aldi’s spa pool is one of the most affordable on the market, sharing many of the same features as its higher-end alternatives.

Aldi’s portable spa is designed to sit two to four adults comfortably. It can heat water to 40 degrees (although outdoor temperature must be a minimum of 10 degrees to do this), and has 100 high-powered bubble jets.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Plus, the pool has convenient holders for drinks and phones, alongside an all-in-one control unit, so you can elevate your hosting and relaxing experience. I also think this inflatable spa pool is a great fit for small gardens . It’s not fixed to one place, and you can deflate and fold it away when not in use. This also means it won’t take up too much space in your small shed when storing it over winter.

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‘This spa pool is a brilliant budget-friendly way to enjoy relaxing soaks al fresco without the commitment of a permanent hot tub. It may be compact and perhaps not as high spec as others on the market, but it delivers exactly what you want from a hot tub. Its portable, easy-to-store design is perfect for small space garden living,’ comments Jenny McFarlane , Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor, who has experience testing hot tubs.

Now, if your local Aldi has already sold out of its hot tubs, don’t worry, I’ve tracked down a few more inflatable, affordable hot tubs you can shop online right now.

Lay-Z-Spa Lay-Z-Spa Bahamas Airjet Hot Tub £287 at George Home Suitable for four people, this pool has 120 bubble jets Freeze Shield™, which means you can safely use your hot tub all year round, even when the air temperature drops below four degrees. LAY-Z-SPA Lay-Z-Spa Cancun Airjet Inflatable Hot Tub - Grey £299 at Currys Again suitable for four, this hot tub inflates in just five minutes. It also has 120 bubble jets to keep you perfectly relaxed. Lay-Z-Spa Lay-Z-Spa Boracay Smart Signature Airjet Inflatable Hot Tub Was £449.99, now £399.99 at Amazon This clever inflatable spa pool has WiFi connectivity, which means you can control your relaxation (and bubbles) from an app on your phone. It also has an energy -saving timer, to help save money on heating costs.

Believe us, this Aldi spa pool is a great deal. It’s the key to luxury relaxation on a budget this summer.