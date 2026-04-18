Lidl is selling a new Kamado egg BBQ that is more than £1,200 cheaper than the Big Green Egg – everything you need to do to get your hands on one

It’s finally starting to warm up, but it’s not the beginning of balmy weather that has me excited for BBQ season; it is, in fact, the launch of Lidl’s new Medium Ceramic Egg Grill, which, as a dead ringer for the cult Big Green Egg (£1,495 ), is just £249.

While a Big Green Egg may be one of the best BBQs available to buy, they are undeniably expensive and an aspirational item for most of us. Luckily for us, however, plenty of retailers dish up affordable alternatives every year, including B&Q’s Big Orange Egg and Aldi’s annual take on the Kamado BBQ .

While Lidl has dropped a miniature version of an egg BBQ last year , this is their first medium-sized grill. This is everything you need to know, plus how to get your hands on one.

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Lidl Medium Ceramic Egg Grill £249 at Lidl Lidl's egg BBQ has most of the same bells and whistles as more expensive models, but at £249, it's a great starting point for anyone new to egg BBQs B&Q GoodHome Sagami Orange Charcoal Egg BBQ (Dia)545mm £500 at B&Q BBQ launched this beauty this year, and I can already see it being very popular. It has a large cooking surface making it a prime choice for anyone who loves hosting. Habitat Habitat 16" Ceramic Kamado BBQ Was £275, now £220 at Habitat Currently on sale, this highly-rated Habitat BBQ is cheaper than Lidl right now. It's great value, and the reviews praise its quality.

Shoppers who want to get their hands on the Lidl Medium Ceramic Egg Grill (£249) will need to reserve the BBQ via Lidl’s Click, Reserve, Collect service, via the Lidl Plus App , from Thursday 23 April. It is then available to pick up from 30 April, when the range arrives in store.

It would be easy to mistake Lidl’s egg BBQ for the celebrity-favoured Big Green Egg. Designed for Al Fresco dining, Lidl’s BBQ consists of a durable, enamel-coated ceramic shell with bamboo handles and side tables.

The bamboo handles and side tables are ideal for food preparation, which is especially handy if you don’t have an outdoor kitchen , while the ceramic shell helps create the perfect conditions for grilling, smoking, baking and barbequing.

(Image credit: Lidl)

If you’ve been toying with the idea of picking up an egg BBQ, then there are a few things to know before you buy . While they are incredibly versatile, handling most high-heat cooking, they can be a little fiddly to get to grips with. Because of this, I’d argue that if you’re new to the world of egg BBQs, investing in a budget version like Lidl’s is a far better idea than diving straight into the deep end with an expensive (and very heavy) Big Green Egg.

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BBQ’s like B&Q’s Orange Egg (£500) , and Habitat’s Ceramic Kamado BBQ (reduced to £220) are great entry points to the world of egg BBQs if you’re working to a budget, or haven’t used one before.

Alternatively, I’ve found a few more highly rated egg BBQs online that are not as expensive as a classic Big Green Egg.