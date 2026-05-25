The new Shark BlastBoss is the gardening companion I never knew I needed – it's cordless, lightweight and ultra-convenient

I’ve just stumbled upon a piece of kit I didn’t know I needed: the Shark BlastBoss All-in-One Cordless Air Blasting System.

There are plenty of brilliant leaf blowers out there, but the Shark BlastBoss is one of the best I’ve tried – it’s lightweight, cordless, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. That means it excels at blowing debris from radiators, laptops and other indoor items, and it’s a star at rounding up leaves and loose compost in the garden, too.

In fact, my favourite way to use the BlastBoss outside is during gardening cleanup – it works wonders at blowing rogue pieces of potting mix off of my patio.

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Here’s a first look at SharkNinja’s brand-new Shark BlastBloss.

My favourite thing about the Shark BlastBoss is how lightweight it is. At just 0.66kg, it’s so easy to use one-handed – even with the various attachments.

Speaking of which, a solid selection of attachments comes with the Shark BlastBoss, and a handy chart that’s included in the box details which nozzles are designed for specific tasks. The starring feature, for me, is the BlastBroom – a longer attachment with a brush on the end that’s designed to loosen, lift and blast debris in one sweep.

I’ve been using it alongside my May gardening jobs, sweeping and blasting compost away from my patio into my garden border after planting, and it works an absolute treat. It even coaxes loose bits of debris out of corners, effortlessly redirecting them exactly where I want them to go.

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It’s also good at blowing leaves, since the airflow can reach speeds of up to 190mph (but there’s a multi-speed trigger you can control that with).

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

That’s on the outdoor setting, but you can slide the switch on the front of the Shark BlastBoss towards the house icon to use the machine indoors. There, the precision nozzle is ideal for dislodging dust in radiators and keyboards, for example, or even cleaning the inside of a car.

Many reviewers love the Shark BlastBoss, noting that it’s ‘very efficient and quick to set up and use’. I can vouch for that – it literally took me less than 10 minutes to set up the Shark BlastBoss after unboxing it.

Other reviewers describe it as a ‘little but mighty machine [that] gets in all the tight places I physically can’t,’ so it’s an excellent solution for those hard-to-reach spots.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Outdoors, the Shark BlastBoss isn’t as heavy-duty as more powerful models (something like the Husqvarna Aspire™ BVX-P4A, a leaf blower and vacuum, would be more suitable for that), and reviewers do criticise the lack of airflow power for heavier tasks.

It’s certainly a staple for smaller, lighter jobs, though – and for under £130, it’s a steal if you’re looking for a machine that works in indoor and outdoor spaces.

Other air blasters

The Shark BlastBoss is available in five different colours, from charcoal to strawberry pink. I've got the Sky Blue!