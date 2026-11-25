When I’m looking for festive plant displays, M&S is one of my favourite places to shop. Right now, I’ve got my eye on one gorgeous collection in particular – and I’m convinced it’s the upgrade my living room needs this Christmas.

The M&S Large White Christmas Flowering Plant Basket is filled to the brim with rich greenery and white blooms. It’s perfect if traditional red colour schemes aren’t your style and you’re aiming for a sophisticated aesthetic that lasts beyond the festive season. There’s even a white poinsettia instead of the classic red variety, and a popular air-cleaning houseplant in there, too.

Here’s everything you get inside M&S’s chic flowering plant basket for £40 – and why I think it’s a great buy for so many interior design schemes (and a wonderful houseplant gift to send to loved ones!).

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M&S Flower Market Large White Christmas Flowering Plant Basket £40 at M&S A stunning mix of flowering and foliage plants for the home.

Inside M&S’s Large White Christmas Flowering Plant Basket, there’s a beautiful mix of festive and regular houseplants that work surprisingly well together.

On the Christmassy side of things, you get a white poinsettia, which I've always seen as the more elegant version of the red poinsettias we know and love. It’s ideal if red is too overwhelming for your living room, and the white bracts suit practically any colour scheme.

The other plants in the M&S flowering plant basket aren’t generally considered festive symbols, but that’s exactly what appeals to me about the display – it’s subtle enough that it’ll last beyond Christmas, and perfect if you want to add just a delicate touch of festivity to your home.

(Image credit: M&S)

White roses complement the light poinsettia bracts beautifully, adding pops of pure-white to the back of the display. In front of those, ivy spills over the moss-covered soil, and a little over the front of the basket, too. It nails the thriller, filler and spiller method indoors, adding extra to the collection.

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The surprise guest in M&S’s Large White Christmas Flowering Plant Basket, though, was a peace lily. Including an air-purifying houseplant was a clever move – not only does it make the collection healthier for the home, but the white spathes look gorgeous beside the other blooms and foliage.

Of course, the M&S collection also comes planted up in a chic Kubu basket, which creates a beautiful base for the plants above it. It's similar to the one the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree comes in, except this one has two handles.

For £40, I think the ready-planted display is a steal – and a timeless alternative to the Christmas houseplants we'd usually go for.

Other indoor plant displays for Christmas

M&S's Large White Christmas Flowering Plant Basket is a beautiful buy if you're looking for an understated festive display for the home.