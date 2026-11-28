Bloom & Wild’s winter forest trough is the most enchanting indoor plant display I’ve seen all year – it’s the perfect way to create a whimsical winter landscape indoors
It's fluffy, pretty and magical
I’ve just found my new favourite houseplant display for winter, and it’s so enchanting, I don’t think I’ll be able to resist buying one for my living room.
The Winter Forest Trough from Bloom & Wild holds a selection of white hyacinth bulbs, pussy willow twigs and pinecones, all encased in a stunning metal trough. Together, they form a stunning display of fluffy stems and blooms, enough to transform any living room table, shelf or windowsill.
Hyacinths aren’t what usually comes to mind when I think of Christmas houseplants, but now I’m wondering why I’ve never considered the white varieties before. Here’s why I think Bloom & Wild’s Winter Forest Trough is worth the £45 spend, and how I’d style it for an even more Christmassy look over the festive season.
The Winter Forest Trough from Bloom & Wild is a masterclass in creating gorgeous, wintry indoor plant displays. It’s easy to forget that you can plant hyacinths indoors, but the white blooms are a bright reminder that they can produce breath-taking winter arrangements.
Bloom & Wild says the hyacinths arrive in early bulb form, so they’ll come into bloom around 1-2 weeks after delivery. If you order The Winter Forest Trough now, you’ll have flowers in time for Christmas, and you get to enjoy watching them grow.
Each bulb produces multiple creamy-white blooms reaching up to 12cm in height, so they won’t overwhelm an indoor space. Personally, I’d position mine on a shelf or side table, but they’re ideal for a mantelpiece or coffee table, too (just keep in mind that hyacinths are toxic houseplants to pets).
Hyacinths aren’t the only stars of Bloom & Wild’s Winter Forest Trough, though. The pussy willow twigs add delicate texture with their fluffy white catkins, infusing the display with even more whimsy. At a glance, it reminds me of a traditional winter landscape with snow-covered trees (hence, probably, its name).
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At the base of the display, tiny pine cones sit on moss-covered soil. It gives the trough a natural, rustic look, and complements the silver metal trough beautifully.
In Bloom & Wild’s images of the trough, they’ve draped some delicate fairy lights over the pussy willow twigs for a magical twinkling effect, which is exactly how I’d style the display for Christmas. You can buy similar fairy lights from Amazon, like these battery-operated LED lights.
Bloom & Wild specifically mentions that The Winter Forest Trough is ideal for budding gardeners who are ‘little on space but big on enthusiasm,’ so it’s a wonderful addition to a tiny bedroom or compact living room.
Of course, Bloom & Wild is known for its ultra-pretty gifts – and The Winter Forest Trough makes a beautiful houseplant gift to send to loved ones. Every order is sent in thoughtful, 100% recyclable packaging, and Bloom & Wild offers free next day and zero-emissions delivery for certain postcodes, too.
Reviewers agree that The Winter Forest Trough makes a lovely gift, noting that the plants are ‘always fresh and [of] excellent quality,’ and that the hyacinths ‘lasted ages’.
More beautiful winter plant displays
For £45, Bloom & Wild’s Winter Forest Trough makes a beautiful, thoughtful gift – or, of course, a special treat for your own home!
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.