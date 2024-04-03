IKEA's new al-fresco dining range is bringing the 70s trend into the garden with stand-out retro designs

With the official start of spring and the clocks going forward behind us, the hope is that warm weather is around the corner with days spent outside in the garden or dining al-fresco on the patio. And that’s exactly what inspired IKEA to release the BRÖGGAN collection.

Launching on the 1st April, the 24-piece range of al-fresco dining accessories and outdoor soft furnishings includes everything to decorate your best garden furniture with – from rugs and cushions to tableware and tablecloths. All of which is covered in graphic striped and dotted patterns, perfectly in line with the current 70s revival home decor trend.

This is an exciting time for IKEA as several new launches are coming out just in time for spring, from the colourful IKEA TESAMMANS collection to the UTSÅDD pet range for your furry friends – all launching this month.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA BRÖGGAN collection

The 70s-inspired trend is currently going strong. And we’ve been seeing the geometric dotted pattern that IKEA decorated much of its BRÖGGAN range with pretty much everywhere lately.

‘The resurgence of 70s-inspired home decor can be attributed to its eclectic charm and vibrant energy,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘What sets the 70s apart from other decades is its diverse range of design influences, from the psychedelic patterns of the early years to the earthy, organic textures of the later period.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

When it comes to the chosen colour palette, IKEA opted for classic bright spring shades of yellow and green. But some more neutral pieces are also included, such as wooden cutting boards which can be used as serving platters and clear glass dessert bowls for ice cream and carafe for lemonade or margarita – the choice is yours.

All of the 24 products are designed with al-fresco dining and entertaining in mind, to make family gatherings and get-togethers with friends in the garden all the more special and easier.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our top picks

IKEA BRÖGGAN tablecloth £15 at IKEA The geometric, 70s-inspired dotted print takes on an extra-large scale. Coloured in two shades of yellow, the motif reminds us of the sun itself. IKEA BRÖGGAN rug £50 at IKEA The central pattern of the collection takes on this statement rug design which can decorate the floor both indoors and outdoors. IKEA BRÖGGAN cushion £7 at IKEA If you're in search for some outdoor cushions, then we recommend this timeless striped design. It's a budget-friendly buy that's both joyful and classic.

(Image credit: IKEA)

But if it happens to rain - as it often does in these lands - then all the pieces can also be used indoors to throw a dinner party in your kitchen and living room. Or if instead a picnic is on the cards, the line is fully equipped for those times too, including a patterned beach and picnic bag, as well as a bath sheet and a blanket.

It’s going to be a colourful and joyful al-fresco season, it seems.