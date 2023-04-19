We predict Aldi's rope swing seat will be this year's garden must-have
It's sure to be a staple come the warmer months
Aldi is selling a new rope swing seat that we predict is lined up to become an essential piece to any outdoor living space come the warmer months.
As we finally welcome the beginnings of warmer weather, ensuring you've got the best garden furniture is pivotal for any relaxation, entertainment, and dining that you plan to engage in come the spring and summer months.
The fan-favourite budget store is renowned for the bestselling Aldi hanging egg chair, and while shoppers continue to flock to that outdoor living staple, there's another contender that we think is worth shedding a spotlight on.
Aldi rope snug swing
The Belavi Rope Snug Swing (opens in new tab) is currently available to pre-order on the Aldi website for £199.99 with an estimated dispatch date of the 27th of April – which we think is the ideal sweet spot to indulge in the rogue sunny days dotted throughout the coming weeks.
When it comes to garden furniture, a hanging egg chair has easily become a staple as one of the best garden chair options for many homes. With its popularity, however, you may find yourself out of options or simply looking for something different. If you want a cosy twist on the classic garden bench, look no further.
Create a comfortable space where you can take a break from your busy lifestyle with this Rope Snug Swing.
Aldi claims that this comfortable swing seat will add style and comfort to your outdoor space, from patio furniture ideas to garden furniture ideas alike.
The Aldi rope snug swing features a stylish rope effect design, seat and back cushions designed for maximum comfort, as well as tools to assist you with easy assembly.
Aldi has been right on the nose with their Specialbuys Garden Furniture section (opens in new tab), so it's always worth having a snoop on what they've got available on their website, as many of their products lately have been online exclusives.
And if you need a little assistance in how to choose outdoor furniture prior to your browse, then we've also got you covered. Whether you're after the best wooden garden furniture or the best rattan garden furniture, you're bound to find something that suits your personal taste.
Will you be picking this garden furniture staple up for your outdoor space this year?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
