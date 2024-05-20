David Beckham reveals his Ninja BBQ that's set to be the buy of the summer - and it's currently on sale

If you enjoyed the sunshine at the weekend with a spot of outdoor cooking, then you're not the only one, with David Beckham giving us a look into the BBQing set up at his Cotswolds farmhouse on Instagram.

While last week we got a sneak peek of his beautiful garden, complete with pleached trees aplenty, a series of Instagram posts this weekend saw Beckham showing off the new addition to his garden - the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker.

We think that this particular version of the best BBQs, which we awarded 5 stars in our Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker review, is set to be the buy of the summer, and now it's got the David Beckham seal of approval too. The best bit? It's also currently on sale if you want to follow in Becks' footsteps.

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG850UK | was £399.99, now £349.99 and with a free cover

Ninja's supersized version of the Woodfire is now on sale, and for the price, the brand is also throwing in a free cover, so that you can keep your new grill protected from the elements year round. Not only is this an electric BBQ, it also doubles as an air fryer.

David Beckham Ninja ambassador

Beckham's endorsement of the BBQ came as he was announced as the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ninja , which has accumulated a huge following in the last few years due to the popularity of the best Ninja air fryers.

Known as a keen chef, in the role Beckham will be showcasing all of the user-friendly elements of Ninja's product range, starting with the Ninja Woodfire. He used the BBQ over the weekend on his Instagram stories to grill up a lunch of Italian sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes and asparagus.

During our review of the Ninja Woodfire, our reviewer found that the BBQ 'makes delicious barbecued vegetables quickly', as well as being a speedy way to grill meat. That's something that David Beckham could only agree with as he remarked on the quick heat up and impressive '10 minute' cooking time of this electric grill.

The Ninja Woodfire BBQ during out at home tests. (Image credit: Future)

There are a few different models in the Ninja Woodfire range, but all of them incorporate air frying, making this a world first garden air fryer, and therfore perfect for when you need to cater to a crowd in a pinch.

The exact model Beckham is using is the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect (available for £449.99 from Ninja) which even allows users to sync the use of this grill with their phones, a handy feature for those who want to do more precise cooking.

Whether you're a Ninja obsessive already or if you fancy trying out the Woodfire off the back of David Beckham's recommendation, one thing we know after testing pretty much every Ninja product on the market is that once you've got one, you'll want the whole collection. All that's left to do now is decide what you'll be grilling up.