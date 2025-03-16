George Home is bringing the disco trend to the garden with their stunning £16 planters - I'm seeing them all over social media

If your garden is lacking a sense of shimmer or sparkle, then you’ll be pleased to know last year’s disco-inspired home decor trend is making it's way out into the garden - with George Home’s Disco Ball Planter leading the way.

From disco cherries to disco pumpkins , I doubt you’ve been able to avoid this retro trend. Making a welcome return from the ‘70s, disco-inspired home decor is both nostalgic and flamboyant - encouraging you to let out your inner disco-diva.

Disco-themed planters have been trending indoors since 2023, but now, it’s time to let your garden dazzle - with outdoor disco plants dominating social media feeds. And the best thing? The George Home Disco Ball Planter is a very budget-friendly £16

Silver Disco Planter £16 at George Home The silver disco plant will reflect both the sunlight in your garden and emphasise the colours in your plants. It's light-weight and includes a plug for drainage, proving it's functionality as well as flair. Pink Resin Disco Ball Planter £16 at George Home I love this fresh twist on the classic disco style. Hot pink is both playful and brave and would look fabulours with any rich, green plants.

Recently, my social media feeds have been flooded with creators enjoying disco ball planters, and I’ll admit I’m onboard with the trend. I think it’s perfect for adding a playful touch to your boho garden decor ideas .

The George Home Disco Ball Planter is available in both classic mirrorball and a hot pink if you’re feeling a little daring. These sparkling mirrors are attached to a stone planter, ensuring it’s hardy enough for outdoor use.

‘People want their homes and gardens to feel joyful, and nothing says ‘party’ like a disco ball! The resurgence of ’70s-inspired interiors has definitely helped, but they also work brilliantly in modern and boho-style gardens,’ says Alick Burnett, Managing Director at Blooming Artificial .

‘Plus, they’re incredibly versatile. You don’t need to go all out with a full disco garden (although that does sound fun!), even one or two planters can add a playful twist to a more neutral outdoor setup. They’re also great for renters or people who don’t want to commit to major landscaping changes, just pop in some artificial greenery, and you’ve got an instant style upgrade.’

If you want to embrace the joyous trend, consider adding some sparkle to your outdoor space with these products. The beauty of the disco ball trend - and coincdintly making it perfect for outdoors - is that when the mirrors catch the light, your garden will become an oasis of dappled light .

Alternatives

Hammered Bowl Plant Pot £49 at Dunelm While not strictly a disco ball, I think the hammered metal gives the same effect - it looks like the disco ball planter's mature older sibling. Tuwiwol Practical Plant Pot With Drainage Hole £8.59 at Amazon I love the use of a square pot here as it provides a new angle for the trend. Combined with classic disco ball-shaped planers and you'll achieve great visual texture. Silver Disco Ball Hanging Planter £19.95 at Amazon Of course, the hanging disco ball trend isn't going anywhere. These sparkly planters are great for drenching a space in dapples of light.

Disco planters are easy to style, provided you don’t position them in shady areas. Not only will they reflect the light but they will reflect the glossy green leaves and bright petals of your plants, plunging your garden into even more colour.

‘If you’re going for a retro feel, pair them with bold, architectural plants like yuccas or palms. For a more whimsical look, mix them in with trailing plants like ivy or faux ferns to create a contrast between organic shapes and the planter’s geometric sparkle. Even at night, disco planters shine - add a solar spotlight nearby, and they’ll create a dappled light effect across your garden. They’re the perfect way to add personality to your outdoor space with minimal effort,’ says Alick.