George Home's curved garden furniture collection has nailed this year’s hottest seating trend – these are our top picks from the collection
It's both comfortable and stylish
It’s the time of year to choose your garden furniture and George Home has once again proved they’re ahead of the trends with its Mykonos Rattan Corner Dining Set, which is embracing one of the biggest seating trends of 2025.
The best garden furniture often takes its cues from trends inside the home. This year, we’ve seen the curved sofa trend rise and rise in popularity, with shoppers preferring the comfy laid-back style curves add to seating. Now, George Home has taken the look outside as an emerging - and it’s the perfect choice for summer lounging.
George Home’s Mykonos collection features a sweeping curved designed that makes for comfortable lounging and creates a wonderful cocooning effect. These are my top picks from the collection.
This luxurious Mykonos corner sofa dining set by George Home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests in style. It has deep, plush cushions for added comfort, and the rattan detailing gives it an added flair.
This day bed is one of my favourites from the collection. With hand-woven rattan detail on the frame, it's also weather resistant so will last all summer long. It even splits to create a two-seater sofa.
George Home has consistently impressed me with it's garden furniture offering since it launched its sell-out green metal bench set last year. I have a feeling the Mykonos set will be just as popular.
'Curved garden furniture is trending in the same way that curved interior furniture is trending. This is because curved furniture is soft on the eye and creates a more fluid, seamless aesthetic which is incredibly popular at the moment.,’ explains Lee Trethewey, outdoor furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture.
‘In terms of outdoor furniture specifically, the gentle curves of curved furniture really create a sense of flow, which makes outdoor areas feel more relaxed and welcoming. Traditional furniture has sharp lines, which can make it stand out too much from the garden around it. However, as we see a rise in popularity of biophilic design, curved furniture complements the organic shapes of plants, lawns, and flowerbeds beautifully.’
Comfort aside, curved garden furniture ideas will blend seamlessly into your garden ideas so your beautiful flowerbeds and garden design features can take centre stage.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘These designs also eliminate harsh edges, which makes them a go-to choice for households with young children. This trend is one we believe is here to stay, as curved furniture offers all the practicalities, with design-led visual appeal. The timeless, organic designs ensure longevity, whilst durable and innovative materials make them a smart investment for outdoor spaces,’ says Reilly Gray, Co-Founder of Suns Lifestyle.
Shop curved garden furniture
Perfect for balconies and small gardens, this two seater set looks so comfortable. The curved chairs are perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee.
This handwoven sofa is perfect for two people and provides that comfy, cocooning feeling. It's signature shape also makes it an amazing statement peice for your garden.
The beauty of curved garden furniture is that its soft lines make it very easy to style, pair your curved furniture with a round or curved table for the ultimate garden seating idea.
What pieces are you eyeing up for your garden?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Small Japanese garden ideas – 7 ways to infuse a tiny outdoor space with Japanese-inspired planting and landscaping
Make the most of this popular garden style in a small space
By Sophie King
-
IKEA's mini greenhouse has just launched in a stunning on-trend colourway – and it's only £15
The striking new blue colourway is perfect for seeing in the spring in style
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I hate ironing but this handheld steamer makes my clothes look like I don't – and it's on sale right now
Get ready for amazing iron-like results in the time it takes to put up your ironing board
By Jenny McFarlane
-
IKEA's mini greenhouse has just launched in a stunning on-trend colourway – and it's only £15
The striking new blue colourway is perfect for seeing in the spring in style
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Habitat is selling the perfect lookalike for IKEA’s stylish garden furniture set – and it’s £870 cheaper!
IKEA's HAVSTEN outdoor furniture is sleek and stylish but not cheap by any means – but we've found an alternative
By Sara Hesikova
-
Social media can’t get enough of the striking Dunelm Santorini egg chair - but I’ve found a cheaper alternative at QVC that looks just as good
QVC seriously needs to be on your radar for some of the best stylish and comfortable garden furniture this summer
By Kezia Reynolds
-
George Home is bringing the disco trend to the garden with their stunning £16 planters - I'm seeing them all over social media
Not only is this a playful garden trend, but disco ball planters will add extra shine to your outdoor spaces
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This George Home garden furniture set sold out in days last year – it’s back in stock, but be quick before it’s gone again!
And it's the perfect lookalike for a designer cult favourite that's five times more expensive
By Sara Hesikova
-
Aldi is selling an electric scarifier for just £70 — it’s a must-have if you want a lush green lawn this summer
Scarifying your lawn is the key to lush green grass - and this budget buy is the key to doing it
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi’s sellout spa pool has returned for 2025 — at £250, it's one of the cheapest models we’ve seen
Summer has officially arrived early...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This John Lewis chair is the most comfortable garden chair I think I’ve ever sat on – and it’s less than £150!
And its striped pattern makes this super comfy garden chair stylish too
By Sara Hesikova