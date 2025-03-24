It’s the time of year to choose your garden furniture and George Home has once again proved they’re ahead of the trends with its Mykonos Rattan Corner Dining Set , which is embracing one of the biggest seating trends of 2025.

The best garden furniture often takes its cues from trends inside the home. This year, we’ve seen the curved sofa trend rise and rise in popularity, with shoppers preferring the comfy laid-back style curves add to seating. Now, George Home has taken the look outside as an emerging - and it’s the perfect choice for summer lounging.

George Home’s Mykonos collection features a sweeping curved designed that makes for comfortable lounging and creates a wonderful cocooning effect. These are my top picks from the collection.

George Home Mykonos Rattan Corner Dining Set £599 at George Home This luxurious Mykonos corner sofa dining set by George Home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests in style. It has deep, plush cushions for added comfort, and the rattan detailing gives it an added flair. George Home Beige Mykonos Daybed £349 at George Home This day bed is one of my favourites from the collection. With hand-woven rattan detail on the frame, it's also weather resistant so will last all summer long. It even splits to create a two-seater sofa. George Home Beige Mykonos Rocking Chair £139 at George Home Sink into relaxation with this deep-seated, hand-woven rattan chair. Carefully designed to hold you like a cocoon, it's the ultimate relaxing peice of garden furniture.

George Home has consistently impressed me with it's garden furniture offering since it launched its sell-out green metal bench set last year . I have a feeling the Mykonos set will be just as popular.

'Curved garden furniture is trending in the same way that curved interior furniture is trending. This is because curved furniture is soft on the eye and creates a more fluid, seamless aesthetic which is incredibly popular at the moment.,’ explains Lee Trethewey, outdoor furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture .

‘In terms of outdoor furniture specifically, the gentle curves of curved furniture really create a sense of flow, which makes outdoor areas feel more relaxed and welcoming. Traditional furniture has sharp lines, which can make it stand out too much from the garden around it. However, as we see a rise in popularity of biophilic design, curved furniture complements the organic shapes of plants, lawns, and flowerbeds beautifully.’

Beige Mykonos Daybed - £349 at George Home (Image credit: George Home)

Comfort aside, curved garden furniture ideas will blend seamlessly into your garden ideas so your beautiful flowerbeds and garden design features can take centre stage.

‘These designs also eliminate harsh edges, which makes them a go-to choice for households with young children. This trend is one we believe is here to stay, as curved furniture offers all the practicalities, with design-led visual appeal. The timeless, organic designs ensure longevity, whilst durable and innovative materials make them a smart investment for outdoor spaces,’ says Reilly Gray, Co-Founder of Suns Lifestyle .

Shop curved garden furniture

George Home Mykonos Rattan 3 Piece Bistro Set £149 at George home Perfect for balconies and small gardens, this two seater set looks so comfortable. The curved chairs are perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee. Habitat Habitat Koba Rattan 2 Seater Sofa - Natural £201 at Argos This handwoven sofa is perfect for two people and provides that comfy, cocooning feeling. It's signature shape also makes it an amazing statement peice for your garden. Hosti Beige Armchair £30 at B&Q If you're in need of extra seating then consider the stylish Hosti armchair. It's circular shape and carefully lines ratan gives it an eye-catching look.

The beauty of curved garden furniture is that its soft lines make it very easy to style, pair your curved furniture with a round or curved table for the ultimate garden seating idea.

What pieces are you eyeing up for your garden?