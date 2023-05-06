Our Style Editor is obsessed with this garden chair from George Home at Asda

After a new garden chair without wanting to break the bank? George Home is selling a wooden lounge chair for under £100 and our Style Editor is obsessed with it.

We know we keep saying it, but we really mean it this time – it's officially the time of year to bring out the garden furniture. We know that investing in the best garden chair is a worthwhile buy for an outdoor living room.

So if you're after an affordable upgrade to jazz up your garden furniture ideas, we might have spotted just the thing for you, courtesy of our very own Style Editor.

George Home wooden lounge chair

Our Style Editor, Anna Morley, spotted this lounge chair from George Home at a recent press event and said she instantly fell in love with it – not to mention that it looks awfully similar to a premium lounge chair from Bloomingville with a much heftier price tag.

Bloomingville's Keila Lounge Chair (Image credit: Sweetpea & Willow)

Anna Morley Social Links Navigation Style Editor Anna has over a decade of experience styling and art directing photo shoots of readers' homes and of beautiful homeware products plus producing style features for publication. She discovered her passion for interiors after living and working in L.A. and upon her return to the UK, started a career in interior magazines. After moving back to Essex with a short stint in Scotland, she now lives in the Leicestershire countryside with her young family.

George Home's Wooden Lounge Chair (Image credit: George Home)

George Home's Wooden Lounge Chair (opens in new tab) is made from an FSC acacia hardwood frame with a deep oiled teak effect finish and the hand-woven cream rope design is simply to die for and a must-have addition to any garden.

Anna comments: 'The woven detail gives it such a lovely element of textural style and sophistication – it's simple but so effective.'

The George Home Wooden Lounge Chair is comparable to the Bloomingville Keila Lounge Chair (opens in new tab) but at a much more competitive price point.

(opens in new tab) Wooden Lounge Chair £99.00 at Asda (opens in new tab) Lounge in comfort and effortless style with the wooden statement chair from George Home. Made from FSC acacia hardwood and a hand-woven rope cream design, this chair will make a chic statement addition to your garden. Bloomingville Keila Lounge Chair £589.00 at Sweetpea & Willow (opens in new tab) The perfect relaxation spot, the Keila Lounge Chair is a comfortable and stylish Scandinavian-inspired piece that will complement all interior spaces and is a wonderful way of incorporating natural elements into your home.

'The Bloomingville chair is utterly gorgeous and I've always got a place in my heart for it, but the George Home dupe is such a great alternative and for a fraction of the price,' adds Anna.

Bloomingville's Keila Lounge Chair (Image credit: Sweetpea & Willow)

'I love that this George Home woven piece can be used indoors or outdoors, it could happily take up residence in my home or garden. Its smaller size means it's not bulky or overbearing and could easily fit into a small nook or corner of a garden space easily.'

George Home's Wooden Lounge Chair (Image credit: George Home)

Lounge chairs are essential to any outdoor space setup, whether it's to prep yourself for garden parties or for your own relaxation time, so it pays to buy pieces that you will love for years to come – and Anna agrees.

'I've always loved a statement chair and think they have that ideal combination of being a design statement as well as a practical piece – an absolute decor win-win.'