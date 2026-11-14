M&S’s pretty outdoor holly tree will give your front porch a festive makeover – it’s the cheat code I’m using for an easy but elegant Christmas doorscape
Add some flair to your front door
My wreath is going to have company this year, as M&S is selling a classic Christmas plant in a sophisticated tree form, and personally, I'm obsessed.
The M&S Outdoor Holly Tree is just £55 for a 70-80cm-tall plant and a natural Kubu basket. If you’re looking for Christmas plants for a front porch, it’s a fantastic choice – I'm very tempted to buy a pair to frame my front door, but a standalone tree would look just as beautiful in a front or back garden. Holly is a relatively low-maintenance plant to grow, too, so it's a wise choice if you prefer a hands-off approach to gardening.
Here’s a little bit more about the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree, and how I’d style one (or two!) outdoors.
The M&S Outdoor Holly Tree is a rounded mass of glossy green foliage that sits atop a long stem, and the pictures show the classic red berries adorning the plant, too.
It’s generally pretty easy to grow holly, so you won’t have to give it too much fuss once it’s home. Everything from the M&S Flower Market range comes with a care guide, though, so you’ll have all the information you need to encourage your holly to thrive over winter.
As far as outdoor Christmas plants go, holly is one of the most festive. If you’re looking for a Christmas tree alternative for the front porch, it’s worth considering the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree.
Personally, I’d buy two and position them either side of the door for a welcoming festive display – but a solo tree would also make a beautiful centrepiece for a patio, or a spot in the front garden.
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That’s the beauty of Christmas container plants – you can position them pretty much anywhere, without being limited to ground planting space.
What sets the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree apart from other Christmas plants is the fact that it comes in a gorgeous Kubu basket. It suits so many garden design schemes, whether you’re after a classy chic look or a rustic aesthetic – and it’ll save you the cost and hassle of buying a pot separately, too.
Several reviewers have purchased the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree as a gift, which is a brilliant alternative to sending houseplants as Christmas gifts. Others say it looks ‘gorgeous outside [their] front door’, and that they ‘can’t recommend it enough’.
If you do decide to gift the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree, it comes in M&S Flower Market packing with a yellow bow (shown in the image above).
Other Christmas plants
For just £55, I think the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree is an absolute steal – especially for a well-sized, timeless Christmas plant that comes in a beautiful basket container.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.