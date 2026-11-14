M&S’s pretty outdoor holly tree will give your front porch a festive makeover – it’s the cheat code I’m using for an easy but elegant Christmas doorscape

My wreath is going to have company this year, as M&S is selling a classic Christmas plant in a sophisticated tree form, and personally, I'm obsessed.

The M&S Outdoor Holly Tree is just £55 for a 70-80cm-tall plant and a natural Kubu basket. If you’re looking for Christmas plants for a front porch, it’s a fantastic choice – I'm very tempted to buy a pair to frame my front door, but a standalone tree would look just as beautiful in a front or back garden. Holly is a relatively low-maintenance plant to grow, too, so it's a wise choice if you prefer a hands-off approach to gardening.

Here’s a little bit more about the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree, and how I’d style one (or two!) outdoors.

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M&S Flower Market Outdoor Holly Tree in Kubu Basket £55 at Marks and Spencer UK

The M&S Outdoor Holly Tree is a rounded mass of glossy green foliage that sits atop a long stem, and the pictures show the classic red berries adorning the plant, too.

It’s generally pretty easy to grow holly, so you won’t have to give it too much fuss once it’s home. Everything from the M&S Flower Market range comes with a care guide, though, so you’ll have all the information you need to encourage your holly to thrive over winter.

(Image credit: M&S)

As far as outdoor Christmas plants go, holly is one of the most festive. If you’re looking for a Christmas tree alternative for the front porch, it’s worth considering the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree.

Personally, I’d buy two and position them either side of the door for a welcoming festive display – but a solo tree would also make a beautiful centrepiece for a patio, or a spot in the front garden.

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That’s the beauty of Christmas container plants – you can position them pretty much anywhere, without being limited to ground planting space.

What sets the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree apart from other Christmas plants is the fact that it comes in a gorgeous Kubu basket. It suits so many garden design schemes, whether you’re after a classy chic look or a rustic aesthetic – and it’ll save you the cost and hassle of buying a pot separately, too.

(Image credit: M&S)

Several reviewers have purchased the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree as a gift, which is a brilliant alternative to sending houseplants as Christmas gifts. Others say it looks ‘gorgeous outside [their] front door’, and that they ‘can’t recommend it enough’.

If you do decide to gift the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree, it comes in M&S Flower Market packing with a yellow bow (shown in the image above).

Other Christmas plants

Gardening Express Pair of Circa 70cm Contemporary Christmas Trees in Festive White Pots £39.99 at Gardening Express Grab a pair of classic Christmas trees in white pots. Carbeth Plants 2 Helleborus 'White Marble' Christmas Rose Plants in 9cm Pots £15.29 at B&Q These festive hellebores (also known as Christmas roses) are ready to plant. Gardening Express Festive Red Cyclamen Plant in Bud & Bloom £3.99 at Gardening Express Fill your pots with red-flowering cyclamens for just £3.99 per plant.

For just £55, I think the M&S Outdoor Holly Tree is an absolute steal – especially for a well-sized, timeless Christmas plant that comes in a beautiful basket container.