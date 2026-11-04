M&S's brand-new outdoor Christmas tree will turn your garden into a twinkling festive wonderland – and it's under £50

M&S just dropped a brand-new outdoor Christmas tree, and it’s a far cry from the traditional foliage trees we know and love.

The 2-metre Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is a beautiful modern substitute: for just £45, you get a tall frame of micro lights, shaped like a classic Christmas tree, which twinkle after dark. It’s a magical alternative to buying a real Christmas tree – and you don’t even need to decorate it.

Here’s a little bit more about the M&S 2m Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree, and why just one could turn your garden into a festive wonderland.

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M&S 2m Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree £45 at M&S M&S's new outdoor Christmas tree is budget-friendly and perfect for front and back gardens.

The M&S 2m Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is a staple for front and back gardens over the festive season – and since it’s already strung with micro lights, there’s no need to learn how to light outdoor trees for Christmas.

Standing at two metres tall, it’s a real sight to behold: the string lights cascade down in a traditional pine tree shape, outlining three signature branches. It’s so pretty after dark, transforming your garden into a magical winter wonderland.

In fact, the warm white LED lights make it a truly cosy garden lighting idea. It’s a festive sight for guests and passers-by in the front garden, and enchanting in the back garden. If budget allows, two or three would look magical in a line – but one centrepiece tree would look equally as striking.

(Image credit: M&S)

The tree is secured in the ground by a central stake and outer pegs, so it’s a brilliant lawn idea for Christmas. It would look beautiful in a larger garden border, too – but you’d need to make sure the soil is hard enough to provide a stable foundation for the tree.

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What really strikes me about the M&S Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is the price. For such a tall, modern structure, it’s just £45, which is a steal considering its look and outdoor durability. It’s a brilliant timesaver if you’re not a big fan of Christmas decorating, and perfect for nailing that outdoor Christmassy feel after dark (and turning your home into a hot topic among neighbours!).

More outdoor Christmas lighting

Cox & Cox 45cm Flashing Polestar Outdoor Star Light £59.99 at Lights4fun Expand your outdoor wonderland with these hanging star lights. Christow Christow Christmas 60 Led Warm Star Branch Path Light £12.74 at B&Q Affordable festive path lights for the garden. Ollny Ollny Christmas Icicle Lights, 10m £29.99 at Amazon Warm icicle lights to decorate the eaves of your home.

The M&S Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is a great way to effortlessly decorate your garden on a budget.