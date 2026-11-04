M&S's brand-new outdoor Christmas tree will turn your garden into a twinkling festive wonderland – and it's under £50
It's a sleek alternative to traditional foliage trees
M&S just dropped a brand-new outdoor Christmas tree, and it’s a far cry from the traditional foliage trees we know and love.
The 2-metre Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is a beautiful modern substitute: for just £45, you get a tall frame of micro lights, shaped like a classic Christmas tree, which twinkle after dark. It’s a magical alternative to buying a real Christmas tree – and you don’t even need to decorate it.
Here’s a little bit more about the M&S 2m Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree, and why just one could turn your garden into a festive wonderland.
The M&S 2m Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is a staple for front and back gardens over the festive season – and since it’s already strung with micro lights, there’s no need to learn how to light outdoor trees for Christmas.
Standing at two metres tall, it’s a real sight to behold: the string lights cascade down in a traditional pine tree shape, outlining three signature branches. It’s so pretty after dark, transforming your garden into a magical winter wonderland.
In fact, the warm white LED lights make it a truly cosy garden lighting idea. It’s a festive sight for guests and passers-by in the front garden, and enchanting in the back garden. If budget allows, two or three would look magical in a line – but one centrepiece tree would look equally as striking.
The tree is secured in the ground by a central stake and outer pegs, so it’s a brilliant lawn idea for Christmas. It would look beautiful in a larger garden border, too – but you’d need to make sure the soil is hard enough to provide a stable foundation for the tree.
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What really strikes me about the M&S Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is the price. For such a tall, modern structure, it’s just £45, which is a steal considering its look and outdoor durability. It’s a brilliant timesaver if you’re not a big fan of Christmas decorating, and perfect for nailing that outdoor Christmassy feel after dark (and turning your home into a hot topic among neighbours!).
More outdoor Christmas lighting
The M&S Cascade Outdoor Christmas Tree is a great way to effortlessly decorate your garden on a budget.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.