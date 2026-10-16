Gozney, the name behind some of the most coveted outdoor cooking kit on the market, has released a range of accessories designed to solve a whole range of pizza oven problems with prices starting from £29.99.

From a prep board to prevent your dough sticking to a solution to the ugliness of gas bottles, this range is tailor-made for those who want to perfect their best pizza oven set ups.

My favourite of the bunch solves a longstanding issue I've had with my pizza oven – how to properly clean it. That's where the very clever M.O.P. Stone Cleaning Tool (£59.99 via Gozney) comes in. Here's how it works.

Gozney M.O.P. Stone Cleaning Tool for Pizza Ovens £59.99 at gozney.com Cleaning your pizza oven with regular kitchen tools has long been a huge no-no. Instead this clever new brush features a dual-purpose head which can withstand the high temperatures of an oven. Gozney Gas Bottle Cover €34.99 at gozney.com If you've spent an age styling your outdoor kitchen only to have the whole scene thwarted by a big, bright gas bottle then this cover was made with you in mind. It's water repellent and fits gas bottles up to 13kg. Gozney Fuel Gauge for Gas Bottles £79.99 at gozney.com You'll never get caught out with an empty gas bottle again with this clever digital fuel gauge for your prized oven. It slots neatly into any Gozney Dome or Arc oven stand and gives you an accurate reading of how much you have left until you need to refill.

The new M.O.P. is speficially a pizza stone cleaning tool which rewrites everything you probably currently think about cleaning your oven. In our guide to cleaning a pizza stone, we advise waiting until your oven is entirely cooled before getting stuck into cleaning but this accessory changes all of that.

Rather than hanging around before you can get stuck in, this brush can be used as soon as the flame on your oven is off and once it's cooled down to 250-400°C. From there you first use the scraper side of the brush to get rid of the top layer of debris from your pizza cooking session.

The stainless steel element of the blade should make it very hard wearing – but do remember you need to keep it flat to the stone to avoid causing any damage. Once the hard layer of debris is gone, you then use the damp sponge side to clean away any other visible mess.

The scraper side of the M.O.P. (Image credit: Gozney)

The long aluminium handle makes this brush safe to use and effective at really getting into the cavernous space of your pizza oven. And the removable sponge head, made of aramid fiber, should last for 50 uses before you need to replace it.

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For me this cleaning tool solves a longstanding problem I've had with keeping my oven as tidy as I'd like it. Often the advice with pizza ovens is to let debris burn off but if that doesn't quite cut it for you either, this will be a real gamechanger.

A subtly hidden away gas bottle with Gozney's new cover. (Image credit: Gozney)

And I predict that the other products in this collection, including a clever non-stick prep board designed to contain mess and make the handling and stretching process easier (£79.99 via Gozney), are also going to go down very well with the pizza making community. If you've been at the helm of an oven during a pizza party, you'll know anything that keeps the stress levels at a minimum is always going to be worth its weight in gold!

Which of these new problem-solving accessories is your favourite?