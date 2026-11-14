I’m calling it! 2027 is the year of the zebra print – and this gorgeous Next storage stool proves it

Sorry, leopard print, I am about to commit adultery on my beloved statement animal print, as the Next Zebra Chenille Rust Brown Ashton Upholstered Fringe Storage Stool (£115) has got me clearing out space in my home for this stylish addition.

The best storage stools are an integral part of any list of small living room ideas . They make the perfect spot to stash away extra blankets and remote controls when not in use. I personally like to use mine to stash away clutter when guests ring unexpectedly.

But the main thing about living room storage stools is that they are on show, so they do need to look good. And right now, I haven’t seen any that match up to the glamour of the Zebra Ashton Storage Stool. Here’s why.

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Next Zebra Chenille Rust Brown Ashton Upholstered Fringe Storage Stool £115 at Next UK

For the past few years, I think it would be fair to say that leopard print has held the monopoly as the ‘it’ animal print. From leopard print bedding to the viral Kelly Hoppen x M&S leopard bolster cushion , this retro print has been inescapable - not that I’m complaining.

Earlier this autumn, deer print threatened to topple leopard from its throne, but now it looks like zebra print is a strong contender for the pole position. And looking at the Ashton storage stool, it’s proof that zebra has the potential to look effortlessly stylish.

Drenched in a rust colourway, this chenille stool looks incredibly luxurious. Plus, given that earthy browns and pinks will remain key colour trends for 2027, this stool is perfectly on trend, too. The chenille material also means the zebra pattern is raised and textured, only adding to its luxurious feel.

(Image credit: Next)

And I can’t not mention the wonderful tasselled fringe running around the base of the stool. Back in the summer, we said tassels and fringe were the vintage-coded trend making a comeback in 2026 , and Next’s storage stool is a brilliant example of how this translates into a contemporary piece. If you love the Art Deco look, but still want your furniture to look good in a modern home, this storage stool is a great choice. It’s rich in colour, pattern and texture; who wouldn’t love this maximalist luxury look?

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The stool features a lift-off lid so you get versatile storage and convenience as well as good looks. As I’ve previously mentioned, it’s great for stashing extra cushions and throws when not in use.

Unfortunately, however, there is a 10 to 11 week wait on this storage stool, according to the website. If you don’t want to wait, the Tailored Checkerboard Green Ashton Upholstered Fringe Storage Stool (£115) is in stock (and also looks fabulous). Or, here are a few more styles at Next I love.

Next Tailored Checkerboard Green Ashton Upholstered Fringe Storage Stool £115 at Next UK This fringed checkerboard stool is availble to shop now and looks just as good as the zebra version. It's great if you want to liven up your living space. Next Geo Chenille Pink and Red Clara Stool £170 at Next UK This retro design is unbelievably stylish and the scalloped tray is a brilliant touch. It means you can turn your storage stool into a coffee table - ideal for tiny living rooms. Rockett St George Rockett St George Leopard Love Velvet Small Rebel Heirloom Fringe Hexagon Storage Stool £199 at Next UK If you do love leopard print, this storage stool is quite fabulous. Plus the red trim gives it a luxury finish.

Next's zebra storage stool has completely won me over. Not only does it hide clutter, but it will add a little extra style and luxury to your space, too.