Rechargeable lamps are a must-have for dark, uninviting kitchens – these are the 7 stylish lamps on my radar for less than £35

We're now firmly in dark mornings and evenings territory, and the only thing getting me through is leaning into the cosiness - and lamps are the ultimate way to do so.

Rechargeable lamps have got better and better in recent years, and there's now a style to suit every taste and kitchen lighting scheme. While these handy, moveable lamps can be used throughout the home, I particularly love them for kitchens as they're the perfect way to build ambience without spending a fortune or calling in a professional.

Value Lights is the under-the-radar brand that I love for trend-led lamps that add a fun, stylish update without costing the earth. And with their Black Friday sale that has just started, they're even more affordable. These 7 rechargeable lamps are my top picks to shop now.

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ValueLights Burgundy Rechargeable Led Table Lamp £16.50 at valuelights.co.uk This is my favourite pick from the ValueLights sale - the combination of the burgundy base and adorable pleated gingham shade makes it a perfect choice for country kitchen schemes.

The right lamp can completely alter a kitchen scheme. Whether you want to make your space feel like a cosy, country cooking space or a contemporary, sleek room, these small tweaks can make all the difference.

In 2027, we're predicting that one of the biggest kitchen trends is all about making your kitchen feel more like a living space, and lamps are the easiest way to achieve this. Whether you pop a rechargeable lamp in the corner of a kitchen worktop or in the middle of a tablescape for cosy evening suppers, the warm glow will make any space feel warm and inviting.

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

Value Lights has some of the best lamps out there, and they regularly create trendy styles that rival other brands, for really good prices.

Their rechargeable lamps are some of my favourites out there, and I can personally vouch for the quality as I have the antique brass rechargeable lamp on my bedside table.

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Here are my top picks from the Black Friday sale.

Shop rechargeable lamps

Autumn is upon us, so it's time to start thinking more carefully about how to plan kitchen lighting. These tips will provide plenty of inspiration for new projects.