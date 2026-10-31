Sorry traditional wreaths, this is the £20 M&S alternative stylish people are choosing instead

If you don’t want the drama of a full wreath, but still want a piece of traditional decor to place on your door, you’ll be pleased to learn that M&S is offering a stylish alternative. I’m talking about their Red Berry Half Moon Wreath (£20) .

When it comes to sourcing anything festive, from the best artificial Christmas trees to the biggest Christmas trends of the year, M&S is somewhere I frequently recommend to my friends and family due to their stylish designs coupled with somewhat affordable price tags.

Already this year, we’ve seen the traditional wreath swapped for more contemporary styles , and this M&S wreath is a happy medium. If you’re looking for something stylish, not showy for your front door, here’s why it’s a great option.

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M&S has been seriously delivering on festive decor. Period. From their sweeping disco-inspired tinsel tree skirt to their luxury XL bows , we have been spoiled for choice, and it’s not even November yet.

Having said that, Christmas decorations are selling fast this year, so now is the time to start investing if you have a particular vision in mind. The Red Berry Half Moon Wreath is already labelled as ‘in demand’ on the website.

I’m not at all surprised either. Set along a ‘half moon’ bough, the decorative piece offers a gentle curve instead of a full-blown wreath. The faux foliage is surprisingly lifelike considering the price tag, and the pops of red berries nestled among pinecones and green foliage gives it a striking look.

(Image credit: M&S)

It has a length of 71 cm, so it is suitable for most doors; however, I wouldn’t limit its use here. I’d say this half-moon wreath would look lovely hanging above a fireplace for a cosy, rustic look. You could also use it on your interior doors to keep that festive feeling running through your home.

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You don’t just have to take my word for it either; this wreath is already collecting positive reviews on the M&S website.

‘Great value. Lovely swag to put on my fireplace. Perfect for Christmas,’ says one.

However, one review does point out that this wreath may need a little extra tweaking to get it looking perfect.

‘This wreath is lovely, but it needed a lot of tweaking to get a good look and shape. The box could have been slightly longer to save it from getting squashed. Also, there are a lot of bits coming off it; hopefully that will stop,’ it reads.

Alternatively, here are a few more gorgeous festive styles I’ve spotted at M&S this year.

The half moon wreath is looks so real, I'm seriously impressed. If you're looking for a wreath idea that is both stylish and subtle, this is the one for you.