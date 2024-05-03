Our top-rated firepit just got a serious style upgrade in three on-trend colours that will make any patio look better

Solo Stove has announced the launch of its new metallic firepit collection for the popular Bonfire 2.0 – right on time for warmer evenings ahead of us that we're excited to spend in the garden.

There's nothing quite like cosying around a heat source when you're sat outside in the garden during those long summer nights – and a firepit might just be one of the best patio heater options out there if you're after authenticity and pure vibes.

While opting for the traditional best firepit is the poster child for that 'picture-perfect' summer evening, not everybody can stand the lingering smell of smoke accompanying the experience. This is what makes the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 one of our favourite firepits we've tested at Ideal Home – and these new colourways have just made it even better.

(Image credit: Solo Stove/G. Daniels)

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 metallic firepit collection

Finished with a high-heat ceramic coating for lasting durability, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 will be available in a selection of stylish, swanky new colours that will make your outdoor seating area look expensive from the 7th of May.

The colours include: a sleek 'Gunmetal', a luxe 'Bronze', and a lush green which Solo Stove has named 'Cascade'. The metallic collection will retail for £274.99 on Solo Stove's website upon its release date.

Better yet, if you buy a Bonfire 2.0 in one of the new colourways during the first week of its launch, it'll even come with a free colour pack of ten sachets containing a copper sulphate mix.

They work by tossing a sachet onto the flame after about ten minutes of burning to turn the flame into bright blue, green, and purple hues. Just from the sound of it, we think it'll make a great family garden idea for outdoor entertaining.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Solo Stove/G. Daniels)

Unfortunately, the new metallic colourways don't apply to the more affordable Solo Stove Ranger firepit that we recently tested. However, we're hopeful that we'll have some new releases in this department too so we can get to customising even more of our firepit ideas.