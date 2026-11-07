Who said a new build lacks personality? With clever DIY projects and layers of neutral texture, this homeowner has created a space that feels instantly welcoming

Small changes have made a big difference to this cosy, family home

Ali Lovett&#039;s avatar
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a neutral kitchen in an open plan space with plenty of wall hung cabinets and a kitchen island
(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)
WHO LIVES HERE?

Vanessa and Marc live here with their two daughters and their dog.

Vanessa and Marc moved to their five-bedroom home in Puckeridge, Hertfordshire, in 2019, just before Covid. Swapping a small three-bedroom property for a spacious new build in a quiet village turned out to be perfect timing, giving the family room to spread out during lockdown and slowly turn the blank canvas into a warm and welcoming home.

Here, we speak to Vanessa about how she has transformed the house over the years that followed to create a warm and welcoming family home, packed with personality, elegance and quiet luxury styling.

WHAT WERE YOUR FIRST IMPRESSIONS?

'Marc found the house. I didn't really want to move to this area at first, but we fell in love with the house as it was such a good size. It was a new build, a very white box and very cold, so over the years I've tried to make it warmer and bring our personality into it.'

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR STYLE?

'I love decorating with warm neutrals. In my first flat, I had black, beige and cream, and I've always gone back to those hues. Instagram opened my eyes to trying DIY projects. I wouldn't have attempted panelling if I hadn't seen other people doing it. It made me realise it wasn't that hard and I started my own account, @_myhomeinspo_.'

WHAT PROJECT DID YOU TACKLE FIRST?

'The wall panelling was the first thing we did. We used strips of MDF and attached them to the wall. It was actually quite simple. Once I became more confident with DIY, I started making furniture. The coffee table was inspired by something I saw online, but I couldn't find the right size anywhere, so I made my own.'

a wall in a living room with three narrow wooden shelves with pictures books and accessories on display

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

WHICH IS YOUR FAVOURITE SPACE?

'The open-plan kitchen and living space is definitely where we spend most of our time. Originally, we had a grey crushed velvet sofa in here, but once we got the dog, we naturally started spending our evenings in this room instead of the formal living room. We wanted a sofa big enough for all four of us and the dog.'

HOW DO YOU MAKE A NEW BUILD COSY?

'It's all about layering texture and warm tones. I love ribbed detailing, stripes, marble, wood and textured fabrics. I added details like half panelling, slatted features and textured tiles in the kitchen. Even painting sections of the wall rather than the whole room adds warmth without feeling overwhelming.'

HOW DOES LIVING HERE MAKE YOU FEEL?

'It finally feels warm and lived in. New builds can feel quite stark at first, but over time we've made it feel more like us. It's modern, but still cosy, and that balance was really important to me.'

the exterior of a house with a wraparound patio and lawn with a dining table and chairs

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

Take the room-by-room tour of Vanessa and Marc's home

Living area

a living area in an open plan space with panelling on one wall and a cosy modular sofa coffee table and boucle pouffe

The Abakus Doris corner sofa, £999, Amazon is similar. The Barbro Black Wood Floor Lamp With Doretta Black Shade in Black, £55, The Range, is a good match.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

'I didn't want to paint huge white walls,' says Vanessa, 'so I added small details throughout the house like half panelling, slatted features and textured tiles.'

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a neutral living room with a boucle armchair and pouffe and beige patterned rug and wall panelling

Eichholtz Kelly armchair, £1,499, Barker & Stonehouse

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘The rug helps define the seating area so it feels more like a living room within the kitchen space,' says Vanessa.

Dining area

a dining area in an open plan living/dining/kitchen space with upholstered dining chairs and a cream stone-look dining table

Round wall mirror by 17 Stories, £47.99, Wayfair. Panelling in Egyptian Cotton walls & ceilings matt emulsion by Dulux, £40 for 5ltr, B&Q.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘This is such a big room, so adding half panelling and smaller painted sections helped break up the plain walls and make it feel warmer and cosier.'

The kitchen

a neutral kitchen in an open plan space with plenty of wall hung cabinets and a kitchen island and matching dining chairs and bar stools

Luz bouquet, £44, Bloom & Wild. The Kori Walnut and Beige Upholstered Curved Kitchen Stools, £299.94 for two, Furniture123is a good match.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘This room was very grey and white when we moved in, so I added textured tiles, warmer wood tones and different materials like marble to make it feel softer and more inviting.'

The living room

a living room with a modular sofa and a large boucle pouffe with hidden storage beside a fireplace

Brooklyn three-seater sofa in Ivory, £799, Dusk; Stockton boucle round storage pouffe in Off White, £189, also Dusk. Hopton matte black and glass flush ceiling light, £91, Pagazzi. Rabia rattan tray, £41.25, La Redoute

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘I wanted this space to feel really cosy, so I added panelling in a warmer paint tone,' says Vanessa. 'Small things can make a big difference - you don't need to paint or panel the whole room - just a section is enough.'

The hallway

a neutral hallway with stone flooring and carpeted stairs with an upholstered zebra print chair

For similar, Clarke and Clarke Natural Stone Pokot Remi accent chair, £249, Next

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘I love mixing classic details, like panelling, with the more modern style of the house,' says Vanessa.

The guest bedroom

a neutral bedroom with white walls and beige bed linen

Ascot ottoman storage bed in Natural, £299 for a double, Dusk; Savannah four-layer tufted muslin sofa throw in Oat, £28, also Dusk.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

Layered linens, soft textures and warm neutral tones give our guest bedroom a wonderfully calm and welcoming feel without overwhelming the space.

Bathroom

a neutral bathroom with a large modern bath tub

The Milano Overton white modern oval double-ended freestanding bath, £606.60, Big Bathroom Shop is a good match. Walls in Rust-OleumHessian bathroom wall paint, £27.19 for 2.5ltr, B&Q. MacAdam three-piece hexagon wall shelf, £88.99, Wayfair

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘Adding the freestanding bath was one of the only major things we changed – the original bath was so narrow and didn't suit us.'

Main bedroom

a bed in a bedroom with an upholstered headboard, white bed linen, neutral cushions and throw and cream classic furniture

The White Company Dried gypsophila 35cm wreath, £59.99, eBay

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘This was tricky to decorate because it's a funny shape – the door is in the middle of the room so there was only really one place for the bed.'

a corner of a neutral loft bedroom with a small boucle sofa and side table sitting on a sheepskin rug

Beliani Loen boucle white two-seater sofa, £499.99, B&Q. Furn Boucle knot cushion, £25, La Redoute.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

A cosy seating corner has been softened with curved furniture and layered neutral textures.

Childrens bedrooms

a bed in a child&#039;s bedroom with an upholstered headboard and soft toys and artwork and panelling behind the bed

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘My daughter loves displaying things, so the ledge is a lovely way to show off her personality.'

a childs bedroom with a bed with an upholstered headboard, striped white bed linen and a pink throw, soft toys and a chest of drawers

Bampton storage ottoman bed, from £1,217 for a single, Darlings of Chelsea.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

Soft pink accents add warmth to this bedroom while an ottoman bed maximises storage without taking up extra floor space.

Channel the Quiet Luxe look with these buys

FOCUS ON… adding wall panelling

Vanessa used a combination of half-height panelling and wainscoting to break up plain white walls and create a warmer, more traditional feel. Here's what you need to know…

  • CHOOSE THE RIGHT STYLE There are plenty of options depending on the look you want. Shaker-style moulding is a classic choice, while tongue and groove or slatted designs feel more contemporary. Wainscoting traditionally sits on the lower section of the wall and can help add architectural interest to hallways, landings and staircases.
  • DIY OR PROFESSIONAL? Many styles are surprisingly DIY-friendly. MDF strips fixed directly to the wall are one of the most affordable methods and can usually be installed over a weekend. Pre-cut kits are also available if you'd prefer to avoid measuring and cutting yourself.
  • DON'T SKIP THE CAULK Once the moulding is in place, apply decorators' caulk along all joins and edges before painting. This fills gaps, smooths uneven walls and creates seamless lines. Painting the panelling and wall the same colour creates a subtle, sophisticated effect, while contrasting shades will make the detail stand out. Warm neutrals can make a room feel more inviting.
Ali Lovett
Ali Lovett
Houses Editor

Ali has been the Houses Editor at Ideal Home for the past two years, following 12 years in interiors magazines, writing features, interviewing homeowners and styling shoots. She's now in charge of finding all the most inspiring and special homes to appear in Ideal Home magazine.

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