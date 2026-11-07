Small changes have made a big difference to this cosy, family home

WHO LIVES HERE? Vanessa and Marc live here with their two daughters and their dog.

Vanessa and Marc moved to their five-bedroom home in Puckeridge, Hertfordshire, in 2019, just before Covid. Swapping a small three-bedroom property for a spacious new build in a quiet village turned out to be perfect timing, giving the family room to spread out during lockdown and slowly turn the blank canvas into a warm and welcoming home.

Here, we speak to Vanessa about how she has transformed the house over the years that followed to create a warm and welcoming family home, packed with personality, elegance and quiet luxury styling.

WHAT WERE YOUR FIRST IMPRESSIONS? 'Marc found the house. I didn't really want to move to this area at first, but we fell in love with the house as it was such a good size. It was a new build, a very white box and very cold, so over the years I've tried to make it warmer and bring our personality into it.'

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR STYLE? 'I love decorating with warm neutrals. In my first flat, I had black, beige and cream, and I've always gone back to those hues. Instagram opened my eyes to trying DIY projects. I wouldn't have attempted panelling if I hadn't seen other people doing it. It made me realise it wasn't that hard and I started my own account, @_myhomeinspo_.'

WHAT PROJECT DID YOU TACKLE FIRST? 'The wall panelling was the first thing we did. We used strips of MDF and attached them to the wall. It was actually quite simple. Once I became more confident with DIY, I started making furniture. The coffee table was inspired by something I saw online, but I couldn't find the right size anywhere, so I made my own.'

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

WHICH IS YOUR FAVOURITE SPACE? 'The open-plan kitchen and living space is definitely where we spend most of our time. Originally, we had a grey crushed velvet sofa in here, but once we got the dog, we naturally started spending our evenings in this room instead of the formal living room. We wanted a sofa big enough for all four of us and the dog.'

HOW DO YOU MAKE A NEW BUILD COSY? 'It's all about layering texture and warm tones. I love ribbed detailing, stripes, marble, wood and textured fabrics. I added details like half panelling, slatted features and textured tiles in the kitchen. Even painting sections of the wall rather than the whole room adds warmth without feeling overwhelming.'

HOW DOES LIVING HERE MAKE YOU FEEL? 'It finally feels warm and lived in. New builds can feel quite stark at first, but over time we've made it feel more like us. It's modern, but still cosy, and that balance was really important to me.'

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

Take the room-by-room tour of Vanessa and Marc's home

Living area

'I didn't want to paint huge white walls,' says Vanessa, 'so I added small details throughout the house like half panelling, slatted features and textured tiles.'

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‘The rug helps define the seating area so it feels more like a living room within the kitchen space,' says Vanessa.

Dining area

‘This is such a big room, so adding half panelling and smaller painted sections helped break up the plain walls and make it feel warmer and cosier.'

The kitchen

‘This room was very grey and white when we moved in, so I added textured tiles, warmer wood tones and different materials like marble to make it feel softer and more inviting.'

The living room

‘I wanted this space to feel really cosy, so I added panelling in a warmer paint tone,' says Vanessa. 'Small things can make a big difference - you don't need to paint or panel the whole room - just a section is enough.'

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The hallway

For similar, Clarke and Clarke Natural Stone Pokot Remi accent chair, £249, Next (Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘I love mixing classic details, like panelling, with the more modern style of the house,' says Vanessa.

The guest bedroom

Layered linens, soft textures and warm neutral tones give our guest bedroom a wonderfully calm and welcoming feel without overwhelming the space.

Bathroom

‘Adding the freestanding bath was one of the only major things we changed – the original bath was so narrow and didn't suit us.'

Main bedroom

‘This was tricky to decorate because it's a funny shape – the door is in the middle of the room so there was only really one place for the bed.'

A cosy seating corner has been softened with curved furniture and layered neutral textures.

Childrens bedrooms

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘My daughter loves displaying things, so the ledge is a lovely way to show off her personality.'

Soft pink accents add warmth to this bedroom while an ottoman bed maximises storage without taking up extra floor space.

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FOCUS ON… adding wall panelling

Vanessa used a combination of half-height panelling and wainscoting to break up plain white walls and create a warmer, more traditional feel. Here's what you need to know…