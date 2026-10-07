With the weather taking a turn for the chillier, you might not even be thinking about your home's cooling needs right now.

However, as someone who writes about all things heating and cooling in the home for a living, I know that there are some excellent reasons why now is absolutely the right time to get one of the best portable air conditioners.

These home appliances have functionality that is useful well beyond the summer months, so if you want to get maximum benefits from the investment portable ACs require, then you should be shopping for them right now.

1. Some portable ACs offer a dehumidification function

The Dreo portable air conditioner offers cooling, fan and dehumidifier functions, all in a single unit (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

Most portable air conditioners do a lot more than cool your home. And with the wet autumn weather setting in, you could find you use it more than you think over the colder months.

If you don't already have one of the best dehumidifiers, then a portable air conditioner with added dehumidifying functionality means you can meet two needs with a single appliance. Not only is this handy from a space-saving point of view, but it also gives you year-round use out of what could be a largely seasonal appliance. For those who like to consider home appliance investment on a cost-per-use basis, this will be incredibly useful.

You can also find some great offer at this time of year, like this Belaco 9000 BTU portable air conditioner with £200 on Amazon.

Belaco 9000 Btu Air Conditioning Unit 4in1 Cooling Portable Air Conditioner £449.99 at Amazon UK In addition to its effective cooling, this Belaco portable air conditioner will double up as a dehumidifier to remove access moisture from your home (and help dry laundry indoors) over the wetter months. Better still, right now there is £200 off on Amazon.

2. Some portable ACs can be used as heaters

Meaco has a couple of portable air conditioner ranges that offer heating as well as cooling, including it's new Cirro range (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

While not as commonplace as a dehumidifying function, some portable air conditioners can also be used to warm your home in winter, taking the cost per use down even further.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meaco's MeacoCool MC Series, which we rate very highly here at Ideal Home, includes models that offer both cooling and heating making it an ideal one-and-done appliance for all your home temperature and air quality woes.

Meaco's newest range of portable air conditioners, Cirro, also includes models that offer heating as well as cooling. This range was launched in June and sold out almost instantly. While the cooling-only versions aren't due back in stock until April 2027, the cooling and heating combos are due back in stock later this month.

Meaco Meacocool Mc Series Pro 9000 Ch Btu Portable Air Conditioner & Heater £399.99 at Meaco UK Hate the idea of spending £100s on a product you might only use for a few weeks a year? This Meaco model will cool, heat and remove moisture giving you much more use out of it than just in summer.

3. You'll avoid stock issues

I don't think any of us with forget the sweatfest that was summer 2026 any time soon. But with numerous extreme heatwaves taking hold from as early as May, we saw unprecedented demand for cooling products, especially portable air conditioners, as desperate households across the UK and beyond flocked to grab whatever they could to gain some relief from the roasting days and exceptionally balmy nights.

While the temperatures of 2026 might have been record breaking, we have seen portable air conditioners sell out over the last couple of years, and those who miss out either have to suffer through the sweltering temperatures, or they find themselves lumped with a sub-par product that they probably paid over the odds for.

So I can't stress this enough – please, please don't wait for the next heatwave before you invest in a portable air conditioner. Look for one with functionality you can use over autumn and winter, and you'll have it ready for when the hot weather returns next year.