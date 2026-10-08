Richard E. Grant’s circus-inspired dining area is characterful, humorous and kooky – here’s what designers love about it

I, along with much of the nation, have been completely charmed by Richard E Grant’s performance on The Traitors. But we at Ideal Home have been singing his praises for his interior style for a while now, and his circus-inspired dining space is the latest part of his home to catch our attention.

If you were wondering if the actor's home was as eccentric as his personality, I’m delighted to say that yes, it is! From his magical garden zoning to his hot pink snug and the XL baubles hanging in the garden, it’s clear that home decor trends don’t dictate Richard E Grant’s home - and that makes it all the more wonderful.

It's his dining room idea that again puts hi.s quirky style front and centre His theatrical maximalism has created a space that it is perfect for entertaining. And interior design experts have revealed how you can achieve it, too.

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Posting a group photo to Instagram, Richard was hosting a dinner party for his friends - which included the likes of Helena Bonham Carter and Christine Baranski - and despite the smiling famous faces at the table, my eyes were immediately drawn to his Victorian-circus decor.

You may remember back in January, Pinterest declared FunHaus would be a huge trend in 2026. Another circus-inspired trend that sets out to increase joy levels in one’s home, it could easily be argued that Richard’s dining space is a brilliant example of how to do this trend well. However, having been following Richard’s interiors for a while now, I wouldn’t say this is intentional. His characterful, eccentric decor isn’t about trends; it's about creating an entertaining space that suits the personality of its owner.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘I think we have to agree that his dining room is unapologetically his, and for that you have to love it. People will go to his, and they expect the dining experience to be a reflection of him, which it 100% is. It's kooky. It's a little bit mad. It takes you by surprise, but so does Richard E. Grant. And I think that this is what design is all about. It's a reflection of the person who lives there, and I absolutely love that he has done everything that he clearly loves. So, when people come over, it's almost just an extension of his personality into his interiors,’ says Lia Gold , Interior Designer and winner of BBC One's Interior Design Masters.

‘If you're hosting, you never want guests to feel awkward or maybe you run out of conversation. And there are definitely so many conversation starters that Richard has decorated his home with! From the massive circus-shaped clowns and the bunting to the beautifully laid table. He's not taken himself too seriously, and I think this is something key in making your guests relax when you invite them round for dinner.’

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From looking at one Instagram post, you can see huge circus-inspired masks, bunting, colourful lighting and garlands, not to mention the masses of hydrangeas, houseplants and mismatched servingware. One thing you can never accuse Richard E. Grant of is being boring - which is why his dining room is such a good spot for entertaining.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Carolyn Barber)

‘Despite all the drama, it still feels comfortable and relaxed. It looks like a room people actually use, rather than one that has been created just to photograph well,’ says Alison Westaby, Head of Interior Design at Barker and Stonehouse .

‘There is of course humour in it too, which immediately makes it feel less formal. You can imagine sitting around that table for hours, noticing different things in the room as the evening goes on.

'We can put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make our homes look perfect before guests arrive, particularly around Christmas, but people respond far more to the atmosphere. A room with comfort, personality and a sense of fun will always feel more welcoming.’

How to get the look

If you want to achieve a similar vibe when hosting yourself, Lia’s advice is simple. ‘Take a leaf out of Richard's book, there are no rules! Bunting is super easy to drape over your table and you can make it yourself, keep it on brand with a bold red and white stripe!’ she says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

You don’t have to go as maximalist as Richard. If you’re nervous to work with bold colours and patterns, the trick is to start small. An ornament on the table, interesting serving ware or as Lia says, bunting, are also simple ideas but undoubtedly conversation starters.

‘You don’t need to recreate the entire room or suddenly fill your home with circus pieces. Start with something you genuinely love, even if it feels slightly unusual, and build from there,’ says Alison.

‘Mix older or collected pieces with newer furniture, introduce stronger colour through artwork or accessories and use plants to add height and soften the room. If you are combining lots of different elements, look for something that connects them, whether that is a repeated colour, material or shape.

‘Most importantly, don’t edit out all the things that make your home feel like yours. The point isn’t to create a perfect version of Richard E. Grant’s dining room. It’s to have the same confidence to create a room that could only belong to you.’

Shop circus-inspired interiors

Richard E. Grant's dining area is simply charming. It perfectly shows off his personailty, whilst also creating a welcoming hosting area. Even if you're not a fan of circus-inspired design, this is feeling you should be striving for when hosting.