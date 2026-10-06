Lidl is selling a Crockpot slow cooker for under £20 – I’ve used the model for 7 years and swear by it for autumn cooking

It’s a cosy season, AKA one of the best times of the year to get going in the kitchen (especially if you dig comfort food). And cosy home cooking is made all the easier with one of the best slow cookers at your fingertips.

If you haven’t already been won over by the brilliance of a slow cooker, then I’m going to convince you to try. Especially as Lidl will be stocking the classic Crockpot for just £18.99.

I swear by my Crockpot slow cooker for autumn cooking - actually, scratch that, I use mine all year round. And if you’ve been on the fence about getting one, here’s why I think not only are they worth it, but you’ll struggle to find a better price than at Lidl.

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Lidl can be a goldmine for finding our favourite brands at low prices. You will often find the best mops and even the best vacuum cleaners nestled amongst the Middle Aisle bargains. And I was particularly excited to see that the 3.7L Crockpot slow cooker was joining the line-up.

Landing in stores on 11 October, this Crockpot slow cooker is perfect for cooking for up to four people at once, or batch cooking. It has three heat settings - low, high and warm - to take any complication out of cooking, and the stoneware bowl is also suitable for your oven and dishwasher.

I was given my Crockpot by my mum at university. It’s the one thing she sent me off with, and now it’s the one thing I recommend for anyone else leaving the nest. Call it slow cooker maths , but I quickly found that batch cooking via my slow cooker considerably cut down my food bills, reduced takeaway consumption and saved me time. Plus, when you consider how much it costs to run a slow cooker , you learn it’s actually the cheapest kitchen appliance to run.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Not to mention that I’ve had my slow cooker for around seven years, and it still cooks like a dream. It takes up little room in my small kitchen, and it’s so easy to clean, too. As I write, my slow cooker is currently cooking batches of chicken tikka masala, which I prepped on my lunch break and will provide lunches for myself and my partner this week.

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I have considered upgrading my slow cooker to the Ninja Foodi Possible 8-in-1 Slow Cooker (£116.99 at John Lewis) , because it offers more cooking functions such as searing, baking and cooking, which widens the cooking possibilities in my kitchen.

The Crockpot will only be available in-store, so if your local Lidl sells out or doesn’t have it, I’ve tracked down a few more affordable options you can shop for online.

If you haven't got a slow cooker, now is your chance to fix this - and Lidl is making it so affordable to do so.