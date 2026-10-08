Dunelm's £15 café cupboard curtains are back in stock – they're the perfect way to hide appliances in a country kitchen

It's a simple way to add character while solving a storage conundrum

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Olive green kitchen with gingham cafe curtain
(Image credit: Future PLC / Siobhan Doran)
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Café curtains have quickly become one of my favourite speedy ways to add character to a kitchen. Whether it's to hide a washing machine or replace a cupboard door, they're a simple way to create a welcoming, country-inspired look, while also distracting from visual clutter.

Making your own is always an option, but for those of us short on time, Dunelm has the ultimate ready-made undercounter curtain - and it's finally back in stock. The chic blue and white Linford stripe was so popular that it sold out, but luckily, this £15 cupboard curtain is back - and there are other colours and styles to choose from, too.

Here's why it could be the perfect addition to your kitchen.

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Café curtains have been a big kitchen trend in 2026, and I predict this cottage-inspired look will definitely continue into 2027. The bistro window treatment idea adds an easy touch of character, so why not continue this look to your cupboards too?

Swapping a cupboard door for a cupboard curtain, or adding one to open shelving or large appliances, has a bigger benefit than simply aesthetics. It's a handy way to distract from clutter and place style at the heart of your kitchen, rather than letting the practical features take over.

Dunelm's under-counter curtains makes this trend even more accessible. £15 gets you the premade curtain, and all you need to do is purchase a tension rod (like this one for just under £10 from Amazon).

Cupboard curtain in kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's entirely possible to DIY one yourself, if you're ready for a weekend project. Earlier this year I made a café curtain for my kitchen window, and the same method would apply for a cupboard curtain.

However, Dunelm has made it almost pointless to make your own, with the price being so low for the ready-made version.

I'm a huge fan of the blue and white stripe, and it will add a French-inspired bistro look to any kitchen. However, if it's not quite your colour scheme, these three alternative styles below might pique your interest.

Shop more cafe curtains

Looking to explore more kitchen trends for 2027? These are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.

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Holly Cockburn
Holly Cockburn
Content Editor

After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).