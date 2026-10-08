Dunelm's £15 café cupboard curtains are back in stock – they're the perfect way to hide appliances in a country kitchen

Café curtains have quickly become one of my favourite speedy ways to add character to a kitchen. Whether it's to hide a washing machine or replace a cupboard door, they're a simple way to create a welcoming, country-inspired look, while also distracting from visual clutter.

Making your own is always an option, but for those of us short on time, Dunelm has the ultimate ready-made undercounter curtain - and it's finally back in stock. The chic blue and white Linford stripe was so popular that it sold out, but luckily, this £15 cupboard curtain is back - and there are other colours and styles to choose from, too.

Here's why it could be the perfect addition to your kitchen.

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Dunelm Linford Stripe Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm The chic navy and white stripe pattern on this curtain will go with so many different kitchen colour schemes. I love the slight Parisian-inspired take.

Café curtains have been a big kitchen trend in 2026, and I predict this cottage-inspired look will definitely continue into 2027. The bistro window treatment idea adds an easy touch of character, so why not continue this look to your cupboards too?

Swapping a cupboard door for a cupboard curtain, or adding one to open shelving or large appliances, has a bigger benefit than simply aesthetics. It's a handy way to distract from clutter and place style at the heart of your kitchen, rather than letting the practical features take over.

Dunelm's under-counter curtains makes this trend even more accessible. £15 gets you the premade curtain, and all you need to do is purchase a tension rod (like this one for just under £10 from Amazon).

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It's entirely possible to DIY one yourself, if you're ready for a weekend project. Earlier this year I made a café curtain for my kitchen window, and the same method would apply for a cupboard curtain.

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However, Dunelm has made it almost pointless to make your own, with the price being so low for the ready-made version.

I'm a huge fan of the blue and white stripe, and it will add a French-inspired bistro look to any kitchen. However, if it's not quite your colour scheme, these three alternative styles below might pique your interest.

Shop more cafe curtains

Dunelm Linford Stripe Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm For a subtler take on the striped trend, try this beige and white style. Dunelm Gingham Checked Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm This gingham curtain is perfect for true cottage kitchens - it looks down to earth and old-school in the best of ways. Dunelm Frilled Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm Earthy tones are a big kitchen trend for 2027 and this curtain is an affordable way to tap into it.

Looking to explore more kitchen trends for 2027? These are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.

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