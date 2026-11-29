3 quick things I do to get the most out of my radiator reflectors and make my home cosier when it's cold
I swear by these easy ways to ensure my radiator reflectors are working at their peak
After a mild start to autumn, I'm definitely starting to feel the chill in my 1970s home. And as I don't want sky-high energy bills all winter, I need to check that all the energy-saving measures I've adopted are doing what they need to do to keep me and my home warm and cosy. And that includes my radiator reflectors.
While there are plenty of lessons I've learned in the four years since I installed my radiator reflectors, including the fact that the kitchen foil alternative just won't cut it, I know that when it gets cold, that's when I need them to be at their peak effectiveness.
This is how I've made sure I'm getting the most from my radiator reflectors.
1. I only put reflectors behind certain radiators
One of the most important ways that I've found to get the most out of my radiator reflectors happens at the point of installation. And that's being tactical about which radiators you fit them to.
I've only fitted my Radflek Radiator Reflectors (£37.49 for five sheets at Amazon) to radiators that sit on external walls, rather than those that sit on internal walls between rooms.
This comes down to what I am trying to achieve with the panels. I want them to stop the heat from the radiators from escaping through the external wall behind and just escaping straight outside. But for those radiators that sit on external walls, I am less bothered about the heat escaping through the wall, as I know it will be keeping another part of my home warm.
If you're thinking of installing radiator reflectors, my only caveat on this would be a wall that separates an internal wall from an unheated space, like an integrated garage. I'd definitely put a reflector behind the radiator on that wall.
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2. I give them a regular dust
Usually, I give my radiators a cursory dust when I'm cleaning the rest of the house, but when the temperature drops, as it has recently, I spend a bit more time giving the radiator reflectors a good wipe-down to remove any dust build-up and ensure they are working the best they can.
My reflectors sit on a plastic arm that rests on top of the brackets that fit the radiators to the wall, so it's really easy for me to lift them out from behind the radiator and give them a really good dust, but if you have the kind of reflectors that stick to the wall and you don't want to remove them, then use a hairdryer to blow the dust away, or a long, thin duster that can fit between the back of the radiator and the reflector panel.
3. I make sure my radiators are bled
If you've put in the time and effort of installing radiator reflectors, but your radiators aren't heating up properly, then you definitely won't feel the benefits in terms of comfort or your energy bills.
I always make sure to bleed my radiators, and check them regularly for even heating. If they feel colder at the top than they do at the bottom, then it's highly likely there is air trapped inside, so a quick bleed should see them sorted.
If they feel colder at the bottom than they do at the top, then that could be a sign of sludge build-up in the radiator, and you may need a plumber to flush the system.
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Sarah Handley is Ideal Home’s Renovation and Home Editor. She joined the team full time in September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. As well being well versed in all things renovation and DIY, Sarah is also a home energy expert, covering all aspects of heating and insulation as well as tips on how homeowners can reduce their energy usage. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow and more.