After a mild start to autumn, I'm definitely starting to feel the chill in my 1970s home. And as I don't want sky-high energy bills all winter, I need to check that all the energy-saving measures I've adopted are doing what they need to do to keep me and my home warm and cosy. And that includes my radiator reflectors.

While there are plenty of lessons I've learned in the four years since I installed my radiator reflectors, including the fact that the kitchen foil alternative just won't cut it, I know that when it gets cold, that's when I need them to be at their peak effectiveness.

This is how I've made sure I'm getting the most from my radiator reflectors.

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1. I only put reflectors behind certain radiators

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

One of the most important ways that I've found to get the most out of my radiator reflectors happens at the point of installation. And that's being tactical about which radiators you fit them to.

I've only fitted my Radflek Radiator Reflectors (£37.49 for five sheets at Amazon) to radiators that sit on external walls, rather than those that sit on internal walls between rooms.

This comes down to what I am trying to achieve with the panels. I want them to stop the heat from the radiators from escaping through the external wall behind and just escaping straight outside. But for those radiators that sit on external walls, I am less bothered about the heat escaping through the wall, as I know it will be keeping another part of my home warm.

If you're thinking of installing radiator reflectors, my only caveat on this would be a wall that separates an internal wall from an unheated space, like an integrated garage. I'd definitely put a reflector behind the radiator on that wall.

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Radflek Radiator Reflector Panels (pack of 5) £37.49 at Amazon UK I've been very impressed with these radiator reflectors in my own home, and this five-pack can fit up to 10 radiators. Superfoil Radpack Radiator Reflector Insulation Foil £19 at Dunelm This radiator foil can be easily cut to size with scissors, is fitted with sticky pads, and comes in a pack big enough for three radiators. BeGrit Radiator Reflector Foil £12.99 at Amazon UK For those on a tight budget, this reflector foil is less than £13 and can also be used over windows in a heatwave to help keep your home cool.

2. I give them a regular dust

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Usually, I give my radiators a cursory dust when I'm cleaning the rest of the house, but when the temperature drops, as it has recently, I spend a bit more time giving the radiator reflectors a good wipe-down to remove any dust build-up and ensure they are working the best they can.

My reflectors sit on a plastic arm that rests on top of the brackets that fit the radiators to the wall, so it's really easy for me to lift them out from behind the radiator and give them a really good dust, but if you have the kind of reflectors that stick to the wall and you don't want to remove them, then use a hairdryer to blow the dust away, or a long, thin duster that can fit between the back of the radiator and the reflector panel.

Dunelm Long Flat Chenille Microfibre Duster Wand £5 at Dunelm This super-soft chenille duster is ideal for those hard to reach spots, and it won't scratch delicate surfaces. The cloth is detachable and washable too. Lakeland Flatmate Long Flat Duster £9.99 at Lakeland This ultra slim duster from Lakeland will fit into the tiniest of spaces, attracting dust, hair and dirt with ease. NAEEM SONS 78cm Radiator Cleaner Brush £4.99 at Amazon UK If you're dealing with more stubborn dust build up, then this long duster with heavy duty bristles will get the job done.

3. I make sure my radiators are bled

If you've put in the time and effort of installing radiator reflectors, but your radiators aren't heating up properly, then you definitely won't feel the benefits in terms of comfort or your energy bills.

I always make sure to bleed my radiators, and check them regularly for even heating. If they feel colder at the top than they do at the bottom, then it's highly likely there is air trapped inside, so a quick bleed should see them sorted.

If they feel colder at the bottom than they do at the top, then that could be a sign of sludge build-up in the radiator, and you may need a plumber to flush the system.

Radiator Plumbing Bleed Bleeding Key £3.30 at Amazon UK A universal radiator bleeding key is essential if you have different styles of radiator around your home. Plumb Tub Radiator Bleeding Down Tool Water Catcher £9.78 at B&Q This bendy tub is ideal for moulding around awkward angles to catch any drips when you're bleeding your radiators. WENKO 7243100 Radiator Bleeding Key £8.92 at Amazon UK For an all-in-one solution, this nifty radiator bleeding tool combines a key and water reservoir.