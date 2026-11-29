Just over four months ago, I moved to a 1990s detached house after living in a 126-year-old Victorian terrace for almost a decade. But the biggest upgrade hasn’t just been the size. For the first winter in years, I feel comfortable, despite recent temperatures dropping into the minus numbers.

In my old house, I constantly had to worry about getting rid of damp . Thankfully, I didn’t have any serious problems that required professional help, but every winter was a battle of condensation, cold walls, mouldy wardrobes, and a chill in the air even when the heating was on full blast.

Now, I’m so much happier living in a house built to tighter building regulations and with UK winters in mind. But living in a cold and damp home for almost a decade taught me a lot of lessons, so I thought I’d share how I made colder temperatures manageable - in case you’re struggling, too.

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1. A dehumidifier

(Image credit: Future PLC)

In my eyes, every home should have one of the best dehumidifiers - whether you live in an older property or not. After all, moisture levels always rise during the colder, wetter months of the year, and that moisture has to go somewhere. If it settles on surfaces and walls with nowhere to escape, you’ll have to get rid of mould more often than you’d like.

During the first few years in my Victorian terrace, I didn’t have a dehumidifier - and I was having to use this HG Mould Spray ( was £9.42, now £5.38 at Amazon ) every other week in my bedroom and kitchen. And while this stuff is magic, I decided to invest in a dehumidifier so I wouldn’t have to use it so often.

It’s actually pretty horrifying how much water dehumidifiers pull out from the air, but they’re so effective at reducing the humidity levels in older homes. And it’s incredibly satisfying to know you can simply pour that moisture down the sink instead of letting it settle in the corners and crevices of your home.

2. A window vacuum

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Don’t get me wrong, I still use my window vacuum now (it’s the KÄRCHER WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac, which was £109.99 but is now reduced to £79.99 at Amazon, if you’re interested), but I use it much less in my 1990s house than in my Victorian house.

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After all, experts say that it’s always best to wipe window condensation off windows in winter. And when you live in an older property with poorly insulated windows and blown double glazing, there’s a lot to wipe off. Thankfully, a window vacuum does this quickly, effectively, and with minimal fuss.

I actually tested a few different ways to get rid of window condensation when I lived in my old Victorian house, and a window vacuum was the winner by a mile. But if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a new gadget, a squeegee and some thick cloths (or paper towels) can get the job done too, just not as well.

KÄRCHER WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac Was £109.99, Now £79.99 at Amazon I honestly couldn't rave about this window vacuum more. It has up to 100 minutes of run time, and even comes with some extras to clean windows in the summer. KÄRCHER WV 1 Cordless Window Vac Was £44.99, Now £24.99 at Amazon This is Kärcher's oldest and most basic window vacuum, so the run time isn't as impressive as mine - but it's significantly cheaper if you're on a tighter budget. Beldray Beldray Cordless Window Vacuum Plus £29.99 at Amazon UK I've also tested this Beldray model and can confidently say it does a brilliant job, too. It's not as effective as the Karcher, but it's also much cheaper.

3. Draught excluder tape

(Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

I absolutely loved the character of my old Victorian house, and that’s definitely something my new ‘90s house lacks. But there’s no denying the old house’s insulation and draught-proofing weren’t up to scratch, so I've used a lot of draught-proofing tape over the years.

I was inspired to buy this when Thea, Ideal Home’s Managing Editor and my fellow Victorian-house-dweller, bought some for her own home . She raved about it so much that I decided to buy some of this Draught Excluder Tape from Amazon for £6.99 , too. And it’s surprising how much of a difference a bit of thick self-adhesive tape can make.

Over the years, I stuck this stuff around window and door frames, and it worked hard to seal the gaps that anyone living in a Victorian house will be very familiar with. It didn’t magically make it 10 degrees warmer (I wish), but it did make a slight difference to the indoor temperature and banished those rogue gusts of wind I’d feel inside.

Draught Excluder Tape Was £7.99, now £6.99 at Amazon While there are plenty of options on the market, this was the exact tape I opted for, costing just under £12 for 20m of of the sealing tape. Gingham Frill Cotton Draught Excluder £14 at Dunelm Draught excluders can be pretty, too. This gingham draught excluder can be popped inside your front door to stop heat escaping and cold air from coming in. Vellure® Premium Door Draft Excluder Strip Was £12.90, now £9.30 at Amazon This draught excluder comes extremely well reviewed, and is made from industry-grade silicone for extra protection during the colder months of the year.

4. A heated airer

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Drying laundry in winter is difficult at best, but it’s even harder when you live in a period property that is already verging on the wrong end of the damp spectrum. That’s why I fell in love with my heated airer - and even have it drying the clothes in my new house as I type.

The best heated airers come in so many different shapes and forms, but for me the Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer (was £199.99, now £139.99 at Amazon) ticked all of my boxes. It had enough space for a week’s worth of clothes, and could be folded down for easy storage - as space was something I lacked in my Victorian terrace.

Not only did it cut down drying time in my colder, damper house, but it also let residual heat make the room cosy, too. However, my advice to anyone using a heated airer in a property prone to damp is to use a dehumidifier alongside it to capture the evaporated water before it settles elsewhere.

If you don't have any of these winter essentials and you live in an older home like I did, I'd definitely suggest snapping them up!