I lived in a cold, damp Victorian house for almost a decade – these are the 4 things that kept life manageable during the winter months
They were essential!
Just over four months ago, I moved to a 1990s detached house after living in a 126-year-old Victorian terrace for almost a decade. But the biggest upgrade hasn’t just been the size. For the first winter in years, I feel comfortable, despite recent temperatures dropping into the minus numbers.
In my old house, I constantly had to worry about getting rid of damp. Thankfully, I didn’t have any serious problems that required professional help, but every winter was a battle of condensation, cold walls, mouldy wardrobes, and a chill in the air even when the heating was on full blast.
Now, I’m so much happier living in a house built to tighter building regulations and with UK winters in mind. But living in a cold and damp home for almost a decade taught me a lot of lessons, so I thought I’d share how I made colder temperatures manageable - in case you’re struggling, too.
1. A dehumidifier
In my eyes, every home should have one of the best dehumidifiers - whether you live in an older property or not. After all, moisture levels always rise during the colder, wetter months of the year, and that moisture has to go somewhere. If it settles on surfaces and walls with nowhere to escape, you’ll have to get rid of mould more often than you’d like.
During the first few years in my Victorian terrace, I didn’t have a dehumidifier - and I was having to use this HG Mould Spray (was £9.42, now £5.38 at Amazon) every other week in my bedroom and kitchen. And while this stuff is magic, I decided to invest in a dehumidifier so I wouldn’t have to use it so often.
It’s actually pretty horrifying how much water dehumidifiers pull out from the air, but they’re so effective at reducing the humidity levels in older homes. And it’s incredibly satisfying to know you can simply pour that moisture down the sink instead of letting it settle in the corners and crevices of your home.
This model has been crowned our 'best dehumidifier overall' with a perfect 5-star review. It's easy to use, effective, and very energy-efficient.
Our top budget buy is this Dryzone model, which comes with a 2.2 litre tank, extracts up to 12L of water per day. You can read our full review for more details.
This model impressed us during testing for its ability to dry clothes, as this powerful unit has five different modes and dried our tester's laundry in just four hours.
2. A window vacuum
Don’t get me wrong, I still use my window vacuum now (it’s the KÄRCHER WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac, which was £109.99 but is now reduced to £79.99 at Amazon, if you’re interested), but I use it much less in my 1990s house than in my Victorian house.
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After all, experts say that it’s always best to wipe window condensation off windows in winter. And when you live in an older property with poorly insulated windows and blown double glazing, there’s a lot to wipe off. Thankfully, a window vacuum does this quickly, effectively, and with minimal fuss.
I actually tested a few different ways to get rid of window condensation when I lived in my old Victorian house, and a window vacuum was the winner by a mile. But if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a new gadget, a squeegee and some thick cloths (or paper towels) can get the job done too, just not as well.
3. Draught excluder tape
I absolutely loved the character of my old Victorian house, and that’s definitely something my new ‘90s house lacks. But there’s no denying the old house’s insulation and draught-proofing weren’t up to scratch, so I've used a lot of draught-proofing tape over the years.
I was inspired to buy this when Thea, Ideal Home’s Managing Editor and my fellow Victorian-house-dweller, bought some for her own home. She raved about it so much that I decided to buy some of this Draught Excluder Tape from Amazon for £6.99, too. And it’s surprising how much of a difference a bit of thick self-adhesive tape can make.
Over the years, I stuck this stuff around window and door frames, and it worked hard to seal the gaps that anyone living in a Victorian house will be very familiar with. It didn’t magically make it 10 degrees warmer (I wish), but it did make a slight difference to the indoor temperature and banished those rogue gusts of wind I’d feel inside.
4. A heated airer
Drying laundry in winter is difficult at best, but it’s even harder when you live in a period property that is already verging on the wrong end of the damp spectrum. That’s why I fell in love with my heated airer - and even have it drying the clothes in my new house as I type.
The best heated airers come in so many different shapes and forms, but for me the Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer (was £199.99, now £139.99 at Amazon) ticked all of my boxes. It had enough space for a week’s worth of clothes, and could be folded down for easy storage - as space was something I lacked in my Victorian terrace.
Not only did it cut down drying time in my colder, damper house, but it also let residual heat make the room cosy, too. However, my advice to anyone using a heated airer in a property prone to damp is to use a dehumidifier alongside it to capture the evaporated water before it settles elsewhere.
This is the heated airer I have at home, and it's lasted me six years with absolutely no issues so far. It's also very energy efficient, using about around 5p-10p per hour.
If you'd prefer a drying pod, this one can fit 18 hanging items inside and will dry your clothes in around 2-3 hours. It's not suited to non-hanging items, but it's super speedy.
If you don't have any of these winter essentials and you live in an older home like I did, I'd definitely suggest snapping them up!
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!